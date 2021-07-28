Here is what home buyers can do with $250,000 in the Rosewood neighborhood

A Rosewood home is for sale for $212,500. Zillow

Rosewood is known to be a fairly mellow section of Columbia. The community is a nice mixture of young families, longtime resident and college students, and it’s largely working class. The abundance of businesses on Rosewood Drive, including pharmacies, grocery stores, and local restaurants make for a well-rounded neighborhood.

Another plus: Housing is relatively affordable. The average sales price was around $170,000 in 2020, according to The Moore Company, a real estate sales and management business.

But with single-family homes in short supply and the housing market in a boom, prices are ticking up. For those looking to break into the Rosewood neighborhood, here are five homes currently on the market for $250,000 or less.

Address: 1034 Hancock St, Columbia, S.C. 29205

Price: $212,500

This Rosewood home has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. Zillow

This three-bedroom, two-bathroom bungalow has hardwood floors and vaulted ceilings, and it recently underwent a few updates. The interior is freshly repainted, a new HVAC system was installed and the back deck was rebuilt in 2019. At 1,215 square feet, buyers would be paying $175 per square foot. Plus, at just 16 years old, this home is the newest on this list.

Address: 625 Graymont Ave, Columbia, S.C. 29205

Price: $249,500

This Rosewood home is selling for $249,500. Zillow

Another home built in the 21st century, this three-bedroom, two-bathroom house includes a wood burning fireplace, walk-in master bedroom closet, recently re-stained back deck and fenced-in backyard. At 1,219 square feet, buyers would be paying $205 per square foot, the most expensive on this list.

Address: 515 S Edisto Ave, Columbia, S.C. 29205

Price: $194,900

This Rosewood home is selling for $194,900. Zillow

Built in 1940, this two-bedroom, one-bathroom home is the oldest on this list. It’s also the closest to the bustling businesses of Rosewood Drive, located less than two blocks away. It’s freshly painted, includes a fireplace and has a large back yard with a shed. At 1,013 square feet, buyers would be paying $192 per square foot of property.

Address: 1115 Hancock St, Columbia, S.C. 29205

Price: $210,000

This Rosewood home is selling for $210,000. Zillow

This property lies east of center of the Rosewood community. It includes three bedrooms; one bathroom; new cabinets, windows and counter tops; and a patio pad out back. At 1,450 squre feet, buyers would be paying $145 per square foot, less than any other property on this list.

Address: 1522 S Beltline Blvd, Columbia, S.C. 29205

Price: $214, 900

This Rosewood home is selling for $214,900. Zillow

Situated all the way at the edge of Rosewood, this newly renovated three-bedroom, two-bathroom home looks quite different from its 1966 construction. The home features tile and hardwood floors, new cabinets, quartz counter tops and stainless steel appliances, topped off with a backyard deck. At 1,350 square feet, buyers would be paying $159 per square foot.