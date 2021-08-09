Real Estate

Luxury home on Lake Carolina lists for $2.5 million. Take a look inside

The 21 Shoreline Drive home is listed for $2,473 million.
The 21 Shoreline Drive home is listed for $2,473 million.

For anyone with $2.473 million to spare, this single-family house on the lake recently hit the market. This 51 Shoreline Drive home is located on Lake Carolina, about half an hour northeast of downtown Columbia.

The 8,121-square-foot property has five bedrooms, five full bathrooms and two half-baths. The master bedroom is located on the main floor, and a curved Brazilian cherry hardwood staircase leads to four more bedrooms upstairs. All but one of the bedrooms have a private bathroom and walk-in closet.

Screen Shot 2021-08-09 at 1.48.12 PM.png
The property has five bedrooms, two full bathrooms and two half bathrooms.

Master bedroom residents can enjoy a dual-mode shower, a soaking Jacuzzi tub and even a towel warmer for good measure. Throughout the home, occupants can make use of a gas fireplace, exercise room, media room and bonus/recreation room.

Homeowners can also use an intercom system in case they lose track of their family in this massive home, or just to give them a heads up that dinner will be ready in five minutes.

Screen Shot 2021-08-09 at 1.41.09 PM.png
The property includes a Jacuzzi pool. Look2 Home Marketing Provided

Outside, there’s another fireplace, a Jacuzzi pool with a waterfall and a private dock to access the lake.

Interested? The waterfront property is listed by Denise England of Coldwell Banker Realty.

Screen Shot 2021-08-09 at 1.47.09 PM.png
51 Shoreline Drive Look2 Home Marketing Provided
Nick Sullivan
Nick Sullivan is a rising senior at the University of South Carolina and former managing editor of his college paper, The Daily Gamecock. Originally from Cincinnati, Ohio, he worked in 2019 as a summer editorial intern at Cincinnati CityBeat. When the pandemic sent him home the following year, he created his own local newspaper, The Strange Times, in order to bring stories of positivity and perseverance to his community.
