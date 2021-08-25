Real Estate
Luxury Lake Murray home with endless views lists for $1.8M. Take a look inside
If you’ve got a cool $1.85 million burning a hole in your pocket, this Chapin waterfront home with panoramic Lake Murray views may be the place for you.
A three-story house situated on a little more than an acre of lakefront land is for sale in Lexington County, according to a listing on Zillow.
The home has five bedrooms and four bathrooms and spans 5,570 square feet. Almost every room has a view of the water, which surrounds the property on three sides, according to the listing.
Inside the home, prospective buyers will find a custom built bar for entertaining as well as a steam sauna. One room has custom built-in bookshelves spanning multiple walls.
The massive master bathroom boasts its own balcony, along with a fireplace and an office.
The basement has a cabin feel, with wood-paneled walls and wooden beams.
The property also includes plenty of outdoor space, with a deck, boat ramp, balcony, dock, walkout basement patio, two sheds and a grilling area.
