Luxury Lake Murray home with endless views lists for $1.8M. Take a look inside

If you’ve got a cool $1.85 million burning a hole in your pocket, this Chapin waterfront home with panoramic Lake Murray views may be the place for you.

A three-story house situated on a little more than an acre of lakefront land is for sale in Lexington County, according to a listing on Zillow.

The home has five bedrooms and four bathrooms and spans 5,570 square feet. Almost every room has a view of the water, which surrounds the property on three sides, according to the listing.

Inside the home, prospective buyers will find a custom built bar for entertaining as well as a steam sauna. One room has custom built-in bookshelves spanning multiple walls.

The massive master bathroom boasts its own balcony, along with a fireplace and an office.

The basement has a cabin feel, with wood-paneled walls and wooden beams.

The property also includes plenty of outdoor space, with a deck, boat ramp, balcony, dock, walkout basement patio, two sheds and a grilling area.

