Alleged SC 'drug dealer' approached cop car undeterred by K-9 officer, police say

The Berkeley County Sheriff's Office arrested a man who they say brought drugs to the officers' car. One of the officers inside the car was a canine.
On Friday, BCSO reported the arrest of Eric Hill, 40, of the Foxborough community in Goose Creek, SC.
Officers were investigating a drug complaint a few miles off I-26 when a person BCSO called "a suspected drug dealer" came into the area the cops were patrolling. The agents went towards the person in their unmarked police dog car to try and get the person to leave the area.
The K-9 was yelping and showing his excitement BCSO said.
"Normally a canine equipped police vehicle is pretty effective in getting drug dealers to leave an area," BCSO wrote.
The man, Eric Hill, who had come into the area, got out of his car, got some items out of his trunk. He went to the unmarked car with the barking police dog and opened the rear door, BCSO said.
“'Oh S---. What’s up guys?'” BCSO reported Hill saying before he allegedly dropped a number of baggies on the ground and kicked them under the vehicle.
Hill was arrested.
The baggies contained 31.2 grams of a "crystal like substance," presumed to be methamphetamine by field tests, the sheriff's office said. A passenger in Hill's car, Paul Howard, 40, was accused of having a baggie of supposed meth as well. Howard was also arrested.
Hill was charged with trafficking methamphetamine. Howard was charged with drug possession and was found to have a warrant for breach of trust. Both were taken to Hill Finklea Detention Center in Berkeley County where they're awaiting bond. Hill is being held on $125,000 bond while Howard's bond is $25,000.
Hill's charge carries up to 25 years imprisonment, a $50,000 fine or both. The drug charge against Howard is punishable by three years in prison, a $5,000 fine, or both.
