SC zoo begins to secure animals from Hurricane Florence

Riverbanks Zoo began securing its more than 2,000 animals from Hurricane Florence on Tuesday, beginning with the birds.

“We started moving some of our birds indoors and we will continue (Wednesday) and Thursday,” said zoo spokeswoman Susan O’Cain. “All of our animals will be in indoor spaces by the time Florence reaches land.”

Riverbanks Zoo and Garden is home to nearly 350 species of animals from around the world, from elephants, giraffes, gorillas and big cats to endangered birds and mammals.

During feeding time at Riverbanks Zoo, the gender of the baby Lowland Gorilla born about two-months ago to mom Kazi and dad Cenzoo was revealed.

Most of the bigger animals, like the elephants, big cats and gorillas, already have indoor shelters. So they will be moved inside when the skies start to darken, O’Cain said.

But about half of the 300 birds at the zoo are in large, outdoor cage-like habitats along the walkway.





“Several of our outdoor exhibits are not not made to withstand hurricane winds,” O’Cain said.

The bigger birds, like the zoo’s flock of Flamingos, will be moved indoors Thursday morning. Florence is expected to reach landfall Thursday night or Friday.

O’Cain added that a large percentage of the 2,000 animals are fish, snakes and other small critters.

“And they’re housed in our aquarium and reptile habitat,” she said.

The zoo begins planning for hurricane season in May, O’Cain said.

“To make sure our grounds are secure. That we have necessary supplies,” she said. “We make sure generators are in working order. That we have enough food and water.”