Richland County opening more shelters for evacuees

Richland County announced Friday it would open six additional evacuation shelters on Friday, two of which would accept pets.
These are the shelters scheduled to open by 5 p.m. Friday:
- Shandon Baptist, 5250 Forest Drive, Columbia
- Temple of Faith, 2850 Congaree Road, Gadsden
- Trinity Church, 1501 Hallbrook Drive, Columbia
- Washington Street United Methodist, 1401 Washington St., Columbia
- Grace United Methodist, 410 Harbison Blvd., Columbia (pet-friendly)
- Shandon United Methodist Church, 3407 Devine St., Columbia (pet-friendly)
These are the shelters already open in Richland County:
- Ridge View High School, 4801 HardScrabble Road, Columbia
- Francis Burns United Methodist, 5616 Farrow Road, Columbia
