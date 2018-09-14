Thousands without power as Florence churns through SC

South Carolina utilities are reporting thousands of outages across the state as of Friday evening, with the greatest outages affecting coastal counties.
Santee Cooper reports 28,079 customers affected by outages in North Myrtle Beach, and another 8,000 without power in Myrtle Beach. In the Garden City area of the coast, 2,370 customers reported outages. Duke Energy, another service provider for Horry County, reported 1,509 customers without power in the area beginning on Thursday night.
Nearby Florence County had 2,885 reported outages, and Marion County and Dillon County both reported more than 5,000 outages to Duke Energy. Sumter, Marlboro, Darlington and Chesterfield counties, which border North Carolina, were also affected (more than 1,000 outages).
SCE&G on Friday night reported almost more than 3,000 outages in the counties it covers, including more than 1,000 at one point in Lexington County.
To report an outage:
SCE&G - 1-888-333-4465
Duke Energy - 800-419-6356
Mid-Carolina Electric Cooperative - 1-803-749-6444
Santee Cooper - 1-888-769-7688
