Here’s where in the Midlands you can donate to help Hurricane Florence victims

The Midlands woke up to minor rain and just a handful of closed roadways Sunday morning, but not everyone in Hurricane (now Tropical Depression) Florence’s path had the same luck. Some of the hardest hit areas need help, such as along the South Carolina and North Carolina coasts, and in flood-prone areas in the Pee Dee region that will likely see overflowing rivers in the next few days.
Here is what you can do to help:
Columbia Relief, a partnership organization between Richland and Lexington counties, the City of Columbia and other institutions, such as the Red Cross, will be collecting donations and taking volunteers in the coming days.
The organization is asking people to donate cleaning supplies with bleach, unused personal hygiene items, new or used clean clothing, non-perishable foods and water.
Donations can be dropped off at the following locations:
- First Nazareth Baptist Church - 2351 Gervais St.
- Mad Platter - 3101 Millwood Ave.
- Columbia Metropolitan Convention Center - 1101 Lincoln St.
- Bailey Law Firm - 1803 Hampton St.
- South Carolina Republican Party - 1913 Marion St.
- The Compass Food Pantry - 1234 St. Andrews Road, Suite A
- Accountant & Tax Source Inc. - 9300 Two Notch Road
- R&R Thrift Store - 6729 Two Notch Road
- A3 Communications, Inc. - 1038 Kinley Road, Irmo
- South Carolina Democratic Party - 915 Lady St. #111
- Man of Honor Barber & Grooming - 209 Rice Creek Farms Road, Suite B
- 701 Whaley - 701 Whaley St.
- Craft and Draft - 2706 Devine St.
- University of South Carolina Alumni Center - 900 Senate St.
- UofSC School of Law - 1525 Senate St.
- UofSC Rice Athletics Center - 1304 Heyward St.
- UofSC Visitor Center - 945 Bull St.
- UofSC Leadership and Service Center - 1400 Greene St., Russell House University Union, 227
- Harvest Hope Food Bank (Columbia) - 2220 Shop Road
- Harvest Hope (Florence/Pee Dee) - 2513 W Lucas St., Florence
- Harvest Hope (Greenville) - 2818 White Horse Road, Greenville
- Jim Hudson Lexus - 328 Killian Road
- Jim Hudson Audi of Columbia - 6301 Two Notch Road
- Jim Hudson Buick GMC - 4035 Kaiser Hill Road
- Jim Hudson Ford - 1201 W Main St., Lexington
- Jim Hudson Toyota - 970 Columbiana Drive, Irmo
- Nickelodeon Theatre - 1607 Main St.
- Building Better Communities (Reid Chapel AME Church Family Life Center) - 704 Gabriel St.
- Planet Fitness Cayce - 833 State St., Cayce
- Spring Valley Presbyterian Church - 125 Sparkleberry Lane
- First Presbyterian Church - 1324 Marion St.
- Grace Church of Columbia - 2710 Harrison Road
- Whole Foods Market - 702 Cross Hill Road #300
- Carolina Ale House (Vista) - 708 Lady St.
- Hub at Columbia - 1426 Main St.
- Kroger (Irmo) - 7467 St. Andrews Road #6, Irmo
- Hyatt Place Columbia/Downtown/The Vista - 819 Gervais St.
- Hampton Inn by Hilton Columbia Downtown Historic District - 822 Gervais St.
- Virginia Wingard Memorial United - 1500 Broad River Road
