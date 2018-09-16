Most Midlands school districts plan to reopen on Monday

Four Midlands school districts plan to reopen on Monday now that the threat of then-Hurricane Florence has passed.
Richland District One in the downtown Columbia, Lower Richland and St. Andrews areas; Richland Two in northeast Richland County; Lexington District One in the Lexington, Gilbert and Pelion areas; and Lexington District Two in Cayce-West Columbia; and Lexington-Richland 5 in the Irmo, Dutch Fork and Chapin areas will reopen Monday.
Gov. Henry McMaster ordered schools in Lexington, Richland and several other counties to close beginning last Tuesday because of the threat of Hurricane Florence, which was downgraded to a tropical depression on Sunday.
