Former SC cop, one of US most-wanted arrested in China for murder, molestation charge

A former South Carolina cop who is one of the federal government’s most wanted criminal suspects has been caught.

Daniel Hiers, a former Charleston cop and one of the U.S. Marshals 15 most wanted, was on the run for 13 years after allegedly molesting a child and killing his wife. Now, he is in custody in Shanghai, according to a U.S. Marshal spokesperson.

“We are aware of the reports that he’s been arrested,” the spokesperson said. “We are working with our international partners.”

Hiers’ arrest came only days after The State posted a story on SC’s most wanted suspects.

In a release 13 years ago, the U.S. Marshals Service said Hiers “betrayed his badge in the worst way,”

With 11 years of experience in law enforcement, Hiers was one of the most infamous wanted suspects in South Carolina. North Charleston police charged Hiers with committing a lewd act on an 11-year old girl who he met through a karate class in 2004, CNN reported. The Charleston Police Department removed Hiers from duty following the accusation.

Further charges of criminal sexual conduct with a minor were issued against Hiers in 2005, according to the Marshals Service. On the day he was to surrender to authorities, he didn’t show up. That same day, his wife’s body was found in their home with a gunshot wound to the head. Hiers was seen leaving the home around the time of the killing. The Goose Creek Police Department in Berkeley County charged Hiers with murder.

Hiers was called by John Walsh of America’s Most Wanted one of his personal most wanted suspects. Tips and sightings of Hiers came in over 13 years.

Hiers was arrested after Chinese social media and news outlets reported that the former cop was an English teacher at a prominent Shanghai school. Reports of Hiers being an accused killer and child molester in the U.S. enraged users on Weibo, China’s version of Twitter, garnering the story of the wanted criminal suspected thousands of shares and views.

China’s Sina News Center posted on Chinese social mediaabout Daniel Hiers teaching at a school in Shanghai on Sept. 9. Screen shot from Weibo

Hiers was outed after a former student in the school where Hiers taught moved from Shanghai to California and randomly checked out the US Marshals website, according to English language Chinese news outlet Shaghaiist.

The former student, who was call Ms. Wang in the news article, said that Hiers was a popular teacher because he was tall and handsome. Wang said that Hiers made advances on a friend and after she turned Hiers down, he began to sexually harass her by show her pornographic pictures.

The U.S. Marshals office said Hiers arrest is an important one for them.

“He’s one of the top 15,” a spokesperson for the U.S. Marshals said. “Those are always big.