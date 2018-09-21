Gamecock great Brad Edwards signs extension with George Mason

George Mason has signed athletic director Brad Edwards to a five-year contract extension.
School President Angel Cabrera on Wednesday announced the extension for Edwards that runs through the 2023 academic year. Edwards has been George Mason’s AD since July 2014.
A third-team All-American at the University of South Carolina in 1987, Edwards led the team in tackles (130) and interceptions (eight) that year. The next year, he was a second-round selection in the NFL draft by the Minnesota Vikings.
After his playing career he worked in the athletic department at USC and then spent time in the private sector with IMI Resort Holdings. He became the athletic director at Division II Newberry in South Carolina in 2009 and spent two years at Division I Jacksonville as the AD before taking over at George Mason.
Cabrera says Edwards has elevated George Mason’s athletic profile and academic performance.
During his tenure, Edwards hired men’s basketball coach Dave Paulsen, who took the Patriots from 12th to fifth in the Atlantic 10, while the women’s basketball team won a school-record 24 victories last season.
Edwards also spearheaded a privately funded $2.2 million modernization of EagleBank Arena.
“Brad is a strong and respected leader not just in the athletic program, but the university at large, our community, and intercollegiate athletics nationally,” Cabrera said in a statement announcing Edwards’ extension. “He has elevated the university’s athletic profile, has improved our academic performance, and has made important contributions to establish the Atlantic 10 Conference among the best in the nation. Brad has a bold vision for Mason athletic programs and facilities and is a tireless advocate for the university. His continued leadership of our athletics department is a decisive win for Mason. “
