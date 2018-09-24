Pizza-maker, steel company may create 100+ jobs in Lexington County

Lexington County may get more than 100 new jobs if all goes as planned at public hearings for Domino’s Pizza and Nucor Building Systems SC.

Nucor, a steel company, would build an $8.5 million expansion to its existing Swansea site, which employs 285 workers. The new addition would add at least 60 full-time jobs, some professional and others production.

Controller Matt Currie said the company is in the process of acquiring permits for the expansion, but hopes to be “operational” by March or April 2019.

Lexington County Council Chairwoman Debra Summers said the Nucor expansion is “a compliment to the county.”

“That just certainly means that they’re happy where they are,” she said.

Domino’s would open a food manufacturing and distribution site at the Lexington County Industrial Park, a privately owned, multicounty property where many companies have warehousing spaces. The site would bring in at least 75 full-time jobs and $20 million in investment.

Domino’s spokesperson Tim McIntyre said South Carolina is “among a number of states” the company is considering.

The hearings for both projects are scheduled for Tuesday. They are open to public comment. Ordinances authorizing the companies’ plans and a fee-in-lieu-of tax incentive would need to be approved twice more.

The County Council meeting begins at 4:30 p.m. in the County Administration Building at 212 S. Lake Drive in Lexington.

South Carolina allows for businesses that invest at least $2.5 million in the state over five years to receive fee-in-lieu of property taxes, which save businesses money on taxes and encourages them to keep creating jobs.