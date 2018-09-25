Failing dams threatened teens, closed highway. Does SC need tougher dam-safety law?

When a pond dam near Marion failed during Hurricane Florence, water rushed across U.S. 501, closing the highway that connects Myrtle Beach with the interior of South Carolina.
About the same time, a dam in rural Chesterfield County breached, sending a pulse of water into a youth home and forcing an evacuation, local authorities said. Sheriff’s deputies had to rescue one of the home’s managers from the top of a car as the water rose.
Those dam collapses, among at least a dozen S.C. dam failures during Florence, once again have put the spotlight on whether South Carolina’s dam-safety program is getting the job done.
Since 2015, more than 80 state-regulated dams have failed during hurricanes and floods that smashed into eastern and central South Carolina. Those dams ranged from out-of-the-way structures that held back farm ponds to dams upstream from hundreds of homes.
Environmentalists say flooding and heavy rains, resulting from the changing climate, have become too commonplace to dismiss the need for tougher dam-safety regulations.
Last year, the S.C. Legislature failed to pass a bare-bones package of reforms after two sessions of arguing about tougher rules. In 2016, efforts to give state dam regulators more authority also failed.
“I don’t want to hear again in the Legislature that this might happen once or twice or three times, but it won’t happen again,’’ Congaree Riverkeeper Bill Stangler said. “We have had more than 80 dam failures in less than three years.
“We do not have the opportunity to kick the can down the road anymore.’’
Savannah Riverkeeper Tonya Bonitatibus, who was among a team of environmentalists assessing damage in the Pee Dee, said she ran across three broken dams near Society Hill that she thinks contributed to flooding in that Darlington County town.
State lawmakers, however, have been reluctant to pass tougher dam-safety rules. They don’t want to upset farmers and rural landowners leery of state oversight. The S.C. Farm Bureau has led efforts to prevent substantive changes in the dam-safety law, Bonitatibus and Stangler said.
“There is always a fear of regulations,” Bonitatibus said. “(But) we need to work toward a way that adequately protects the people downstream.’’
‘Oops, now you have to spend $50,000’
State Rep. Russell Ott, D-Calhoun, blamed the state Senate for failing to pass last year’s package of dam-safety regulations. The House approved the regulations.
Despite the Legislature’s inability to pass tougher dam regulations, Ott said he thinks the state’s focus on dams has made a difference since a devastating 2015 flood.
The Legislature approved major increases in the Department of Health and Environmental Control’s dam-safety budget, which allowed the agency to add about 10 dam inspectors. The program,which now operates on a budget of more than $1 million a year, was rated one of the nation’s worst at one time, operating on a budget of less than $200,000 and only two employees to inspect 2,400 state-regulated dams.
Ott, who was on a dam-safety study committee, noted fewer dams have broken this year than did during 2016’s Hurricane Matthew, when 20 regulated structures fell apart.
“That is an extremely low number, comparatively speaking to … 2015 and even Matthew,’’ Ott said of the 11 failures so far. “I would say that that is a direct correlation to the increased funding that we sent to DHEC for inspectors ... to actually do their job.
“We are talking about unprecedented amounts of water. You are not ever going to have complete perfection ... when dealing with this amount of water.’’
Ott’s father, Farm Bureau president Harry Ott, agreed that more money is helping DHEC better oversee dam safety.
The elder Ott, a former state representative who said he has not discussed dam legislation with his son, said his organization is concerned that tighter rules could cost dam owners more money for problems that they did not create. In some cases, new development has occurred downstream of dams that already existed, he said.
“If DHEC comes back and says, ‘Oops, now you have to spend $50,000 to increase the capacity of your dam,’ we don’t believe that the landowner should be required to bear all of that burden because he or she built the dam to government specs at the time that the dam was built,’’ he said.
But other interest groups, including the Conservation Voters of South Carolina, say the state must figure out how to better regulate dams.
150 regulated dams still not fixed
Dam safety has been an issue in South Carolina since a historic 2015 flood swamped Columbia and eastern South Carolina, causing more than 50 regulated dams to crumble. Millions of dollars in property damage occurred, sparking lawsuits by downstream homeowners.
Dozens more dams not under state or federal regulation also failed during that flood, The State reported in 2016.
One of the biggest concerns is whether dams are being maintained properly. Most are earthen structures, built generations ago. In some cases, they were built in then-out-of-the way places that now are filled with people who live downstream.
Many dams have been repaired since the historic 2015 flood, including multiple dams in Columbia’s Gills Creek Watershed, considered ground zero for that storm.
But many have not been repaired because their owners couldn’t afford to — or won’t – spend the money to fix them.
Earlier this year, DHEC said there were 150 regulated dams that had problems, stemming from the 2015 and 2016 storms, that still needed to be fixed. Those problems ranged from repairs to maintenance, including cleaning out blocked spillways.
‘They got all the kids out’
The dam on U.S. 501 in Marion County is one structure weakened by 2016’s Hurricane Matthew that failed in Hurricane Florence, according to DHEC records. DHEC said Tuesday night the dam has not been repaired since Matthew. Hurricane Florence eroded away a 40-foot-wide section of the dam, the agency said in an email.
In an October 2016 emergency order, the agency said the structure “appears unsafe and a potential danger to property.’’ The order told the dam’s owner to take “immediate action’’ to prevent the structure from a failure that would cause substantial property damage.
During Florence, water that poured from the dam prompted the S.C. Department of Transportation to close U.S. 501 “for approximately 24 to 30 hours,’’ said Andy Leaphart, chief engineer for operations at the highway agency. U.S. 501 is a major connector between Myrtle Beach and the state’s interior, and is an evacuation route from the coast.
Efforts to reach the dam’s owners were unsuccessful Tuesday. But records show the dam has had maintenance problems dating to at least 2009, including erosion and excessive vegetation.
Another issue is whether some dams that are not under state control should be regulated. South Carolina regulates 2,400 dams, but there are as many as 20,000 unregulated dams in the state.
The dam that failed in Chesterfield County is thought to have been an unregulated dam, chief deputy Cambo Streater said Tuesday. The dam cracked during the storm, sending water rushing into the group home near the town of Ruby, he said.
Streater said those inside the home were lucky.
“They got all the kids out.’’
