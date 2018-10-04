SC officials ID 74-year-old man accused of shooting 7 law officers, killing one

The South Carolina man who is accused of seven law enforcement officers, killing one of them, has been identified as 74-year-old Fred Hopkins, reports TV station WMBF and other news outlets.
Hopkins, who lived at the site of the shootings, is in custody and being hospitalized for a head injury, the station said.
That injured occurred when he reportedly fell at the site where the shootings occurred, reported WPDE reporter Tonya Brown in a tweet. His condition is not currently known, she reported.
The Associated Press is reporting Hopkins is a lawyer who was disbarred and has faced a series of charges for such things as disorderly conduct.
News outlet FITSNews.com reported Hopkins is a Vietnam veteran and is married to attorney Cheryl Turner-Hopkins, owner of the home where the shootings took place.
Among the seven law enforcement officers shot was Florence Police Officer Terrence Carraway, who died. He was a retired technical sergeant with the 315th Airlift Wing based in North Charleston, reported McClatchy.
Comments