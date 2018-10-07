Midlands athletes shine at SC state swimming championships

The South Carolina High School League held the state swimming championships this weekend at South Carolina’s Natatorium, and several Midland individual athletes came away with top-three finishes.
Class 4A held its state championships on Friday night. In Class 4A girls, A.C. Flora finished fourth, Dreher sixth and Brookland-Cayce 15th. On the boys side, A.C. Flora finished fifth, Dreher 13th, Richland Northeast 14th, Brookland-Cayce 15th and Ridge View 17th.
Peyton Vidrine led the charge for the Falcons on the girls side. The freshman finished third in the 50-yard freestyle and the 100-yard butterfly while anchoring the 200 medley relay and 200 freestyle relay to second-place finishes. She was joined on the freestyle relay by Lucy McCardle, Weston Manning and Anna Gahagan. McCardle, Hannah Montgomery and Gahagan were part of the medley relay.
The Dreher girls foursome of Jane Koch, Hannah Ammons, Eleanor Wachtel and Hayley Mason won the 200-yard freestyle in a time of 1:43.05.
Hayley Mason of the Blue Devils finished second in the girls 200 freestyle and 500 freestyle.
Tanner Edwards of A.C. Flora won the boys 100 backstroke (51.64) with Emerson Edwards winning the 100 freestyle (46.73) and finishing second in the 100 breaststroke.
In Class 5A girls, River Bluff finished ninth, with Spring Valley coming in 11th, Chapin and Irmo tied for 18th and Dutch Fork finished 29th.
On the boys side, Chapin finished sixth, River Bluff 11th Spring Valley 12th, Irmo 16th, Lexington 17th, Blythewood 19th, Dutch Fork 23rd and White Knoll 30th.
Lexington’s JJ Hardy won the boys 100 butterfly in a time of 50.45
