Columbia-area schools reopen after Tropical Storm Michael

The sun is shining again in parts of the Midlands and Tropical Storm Michael is heading northeast, so things are getting back to normal. A number of school districts and educational institutions have announced they plan to reopen Friday, Oct. 12.
Richland 2, Lexington 2 and Lexington-Richland 5 schools and district offices will return to normal operations on Friday. Bus services, extracurricular activities, sporting events and adult education classes will also resume, though parents and students are encouraged to reach out to the schools for exact schedules.
Lexington 3 will also operate on a regular schedule on Friday.
Lexington 1 will reopen, though Friday was previously scheduled as a parent-teacher conference day, so students do not have school. All events, meetings, practices and adult education courses will return to normal schedules.
The University of South Carolina and Columbia College will return to regular operations on Friday as well. Benedict College, Allen University, Midlands Tech and South University in Columbia have yet to make announcements.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
