Thirsty mega-farms face crackdown after DHEC vote Thursday

S.C. regulators agreed Thursday to crack down on mega-crop farms whose thirst for water is creating problems in a seven-county region of South Carolina that also needs the water for drinking.
The board of the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control voted unanimously to limit how much groundwater new mega-farms, big industries and other major water users can withdraw in the seven-county area without oversight from the state agency. Unlike many parts of South Carolina, the heavily agricultural area now has no limit on how much groundwater can be withdrawn.
The rules, recommended by agency staff 18 months ago, followed The State’s series on mega-farms. They would require DHEC to review water-withdrawal plans and issue permits for anyone wanting to siphon large amounts of groundwater. The rules won’t take affect for months, but eventually would expand state oversight of major water withdrawals in an area from Aiken to Lexington.
DHEC’s board voted unanimously for the rules after spending more than 30 minutes in a closed session. The board voted soon after returning from that session, saying little publicly about the need for the rules.
In addition to Aiken and Lexington counties, the area that would fall under the new restrictions includes Orangeburg, Calhoun, Allendale, Bamberg and Barnwell counties. The rules would affect any large water users. However, big farming operations are a major reason that groundwater levels are declining in the region, according to DHEC.
Levels have dropped from 5 feet to 15 feet in the area’s underground water supplies during recent years, according to a DHEC summary for the agency’s board. During the summer, when big farms are irrigating most heavily, water levels temporarily have dropped up to 40 feet in some places, DHEC’s Alex Butler said.
Supporters of the rules, including the state’s largest environmental groups and people who live near mega-farms, urged DHEC’s board to take action before groundwater levels drop farther. The plan drew extensive support from communities in the Edisto River basin, which have expressed frustration with industrial-scale agricultural operations.
Of the 76 public comments DHEC received before Thursday’s vote, all but two advocated the new rules.
The powerful S.C. Farm Bureau, and the Palmetto Agribusiness Council opposed the rules, saying they would be an intrusion on farmers.
At a hearing that drew about 100 people prior to the vote, the Farm Bureau’s Harry Ott said more scientific information is needed before imposing groundwater restrictions.
The Farm Bureau is one of the most influential advocacy groups in South Carolina. It has 100,000 members and often persuades government leaders to support its positions.
“If these regulations are put in place, (they will) be used as a tool to keep farmers from farming,’’ said Ott, a former state legislator who now is the Farm Bureau’s president.
But DHEC staff members pushed for state oversight, saying scientists have “documented progressive groundwater-level declines and an increasing demand” for that water as the region grows and the changing climate stresses the area, agency documents show.
“We have a lot more demands on our water,’’ Butler said.
Thursday’s meeting was moved from DHEC’s small board room to an agency auditorium to accommodate the expected large crowd. Almost all of the 25 speakers, many sporting stickers supporting the water-use restrictions, favored the restrictions.
Representatives of the Aiken County Council, Bamberg County Council, the S.C. Coastal Conservation League and the city of Aiken, as well as state Rep. Bill Taylor, R-Aiken, were among those in favor. Local government officials said they worry that, without restrictions, they will lose the groundwater that water utilities use to supply their customers.
Bamberg County Councilman Trent Kinard said ever-dwindling groundwater levels could hurt the Edisto River and its tributaries, which get much of their flow from groundwater. The Edisto is a major source of recreation and at the heart of the ACE Basin nature preserve.
Earldell Trowell, who lives near a mega-corn farm in the Edisto River basin, said she knows first-hand what its like to lose water. Trowell recounted how her well dried up several years ago, forcing her to spend money to sink it deeper into the ground. The State featured Trowell in a story on mega-farms two years ago.
““We need new rules so we can stop mega-farmers from (destroying) our water supply in our community,’’ Trowell said.
The S.C. Department of Natural Resources called for water-use restrictions in the area in 2004. However, DHEC did not act. The Charleston, Beaufort, Myrtle Beach and Florence areas already have groundwater restrictions.
Meg Morgan Adams, the Edisto riverkeeper, said the DHEC board should approve the rules because they will establish a framework for controlling massive water withdrawals. Like others, Adams said the state’s groundwater-withdrawal program needs strengthening.
The program “is not aggressive enough, but it is a step in the right direction,’’ Adams said before Thursday’s vote. “Once established, it could be strengthened after that. This is the first step we need to take to protect our groundwater resources.’’
The new rules would not apply to new farms and the more than 300 existing farming operations that now withdraw large amounts of groundwater in the seven counties.
However, the state must develop a plan on how to control groundwater withdrawals.. That could include allowing input from local officials on whether to approve permits.
Most existing farms also would receive permits allowing them to use the amount of water they now are using.
According to the rules, farms that take 3 million gallons or more per month would need permits from DHEC.
The agency never has turned rejected an application for a permit in other parts of the state. But regulators say their oversight has helped limit unchecked withdrawals of groundwater.
The newrules also allowDHEC to determine how major withdrawals would affect neighbors and other water users before deciding on a permit.
Industrial-scale crop farms are nothing new to South Carolina.
Lexington County, for example, has large established mega-farms that grow everything from corn to collards. But concern about mega-crop farms has grown dramatically in the past five years as out-of-state operations have set up shop in adjacent Aiken County.
Those farms, which take up 1,000 acres or more, have siphoned billions of gallons of water from the ground and from rivers, while also clearing at least 10,000 acres of forests.
Many residents say the mega-farms take a major toll on natural resources but produce few jobs.
The mega-farms say they have done nothing wrong.
Representatives of Walther Farms, a Michigan corporation that grows potatoes for Frito Lay, have said they just are trying to make a living under the rules established by the state. Walther opened more than five years ago in the Wagener-Windsor areas of Aiken and Barnwell counties.
Since Walther arrived, the Woody farm corporation also has opened a huge corn-growing operation.
Comments