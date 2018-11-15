History Channel’s ‘American Pickers’ is coming to film in SC — again

Calling all antique collectors.
The History Channel show “American Pickers” will be filming in South Carolina early next year, and is looking for people with antiques and treasures to appear on the show.
Airing on the History Channel since 2010, the documentary series explores the world of antique “picking” and follows hosts Mike Wolfe and Frank Fritz as they hunt for America’s most valuable antiques, according to a release.
On the show, the two track down large antique collections and tell the stories behind them.
They plan to film episodes of the series around South Carolina in Jaunary 2019, according to a news release. They also filmed in the Palmetto State in early 2018.
If you or someone you know has a large, private collection of antiques that the pickers can spend “the better part of a day” looking through, producers want to hear from you. They only look at private collections, so no stores, malls, flea markets, museums, auctions, businesses or anything open to the public.
Anyone interested can send their name, phone number, location and a description of the collection with photos to americanpickers@cineflix.com or call 855-OLD-RUST (855-653-7878).
