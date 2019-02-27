Huge big box retail store near Columbiana Place mall sells for $3.2 million

The former Big K big box retail store at 7325 Two Notch Road has been sold.
The sprawling retail location was sold by Baker and Baker Real Estate Developers LLC and Friedman Family Limited Partnership to AREC 34 LLC for $3.2 million.
The store is located across the street from Columbia Place Mall, which has lost three of its four anchors. Those locations have been purchased by Richland County, possibly for administrative offices.
7325 Two Notch Road 29223 from Baker and Baker Real Estate Developers LLC and Friedman Family Limited Partnership to AREC 34, LLC $3,200,000
169.56 acres +/- Lower Richland Boulevard, Lots 04, 05, 06 and 07 29061 from Trenholm Building Company to DDC Properties, Inc. $1,000,404
4928 Clemson Avenue 29206 from Sandlapper Homes, LLC to Kelli Roof $645,000
1509 Saramont Road 29205 from James M. Hills and Lisa B. Hills to Sumyra Kachru and Sami Beg $630,000
501 Pattersdale Lane 29016 from John Laganelli and Dian Laganelli to Angela Dickey and Felicia M. Payne $470,000
Top Five Lexington County
249 Oak Haven Drive 29072 from Calvin D. Davis and Theresa G. Davis to The Ricken Family Trust $655,000
139 Limestone Road 29036 from Great Southern Homes Inc. to Ryan E. Schubert $450,489
116 Brighton Court 29072 from Joel Stephen Waldrop and Sharon Waldrop to AllisonMartin Grantham and David Neil Grantham, Jr. $443,500
658 Tailwater Bend 29072 from Christopher H. Brownlee and Susan W. Brownlee to Oliva N. Cooley and Charles C. Pulliam $435,000
413 Hideaway Court 29072 from Essex Homes Southeast, Inc. to Eric Nazarenko and Andrea Lamont $403,040
Top Three Kershaw County
2567 Highway 1 N. 29032 from Patton Development SC, LLC to Industrial Properties, Inc. $1,187,314
56 Sixty Oaks Lane 29045 from Great Southern Homes, Inc. to Leonard Leon Corbett $333,331
47 Casey Drive 29045 from Brandon Wayne Edwards to Nancy Wrap Ashley and Bryan Kristopher Ashley $218,000
Richland County
29016
501 Pattersdale Lane from John Laganelli and Dian Laganelli to Angela Dickey and Felicia M. Payne $470,000
431 Fairford Road from Great Southern Homes Inc. to Patrick Lanier Oliver and Shemika Wood $197,487
400 Coopers Edge Lane from Ralph J. Costanzo, Gayle H. Costanzo and Adria B. Hansche Declaration of Trust to Joseph F. Cooper and Shontay L. Cooper $262,500
866 Near Creek Drive from Essex Homes Southeast Inc. to Matthew D. Gooden and Kimberly B. Gooden $426,225
704 Scarlet Oak Road from Essex Homes Southeast Inc. to Christopher L. Bowers $416,907
271 Woodlander Drive from Circle H Builders, LLC to Kent Campbell Guthrie $416,335
133 Long Cove Drive from Mungo Homes Properties, LLC to Omar Kenyatta Mosley $407,966
29036
718 Rosewalk Drive from Latoya Allen Ellis to Howard W. Dircks, Jr. and Amy Agnes Dircks $329,000
301 Willowood Parkway from Margaret Mathias to Christine Fanelli $216,000
2174 Harvestwood Lane from Mungo Homes Properties, LLC to Phillip McPherson and Evelyn N. McPherson $374,397
422 Maria Posada Court from Mungo Homes Properties, LLC to Colin Robert Trimble and Maira Savernini Trimble $324,742
2010 Harvestwood Lane from Mungo Homes Properties, LLC to Thomas M. Brooks and Catherine E. Brooks $324,919
361 Renoir Lane from Mungo Homes Properties, LLC to Meaghan E. Crowley $291,151
329 Renoir Lane from Mungo Homes Properties, LLC to Shelby W. Woodall $261,350
646 Autumn Ridge from Patrick Gagliano to Brandon Lackey and Tammy Lackey $267,500
29044
312 Pineview Road from Prasard C. Huddleston to Shelby B. Walker and Josh Walker $124,000
29045
3018 Cool Breeze Lane from Mungo Homes Properties, LLC to Ashwin A. Rai and Jessica L. Nakano $428,609
3045 Cool Breeze Lane from Essex Homes Southeast, Inc. to Jagjit Kaur $379,000
29 Attucks Court from Mungo Homes Properties, LLC to Bobby N. Edwards $168,954
864 Spears Drive from Ashley Flemming to Andrea Nicole Cox $144,900
881 Royal Oak Way from Mungo Homes Properties, LLC to Donald J. Haydel, Jr. and Marilyn Benjamin Haydel $465,541
49 Corinth Court from Mungo Homes Properties, LLC to Ashley Kenyada Bethea $299,524
29061
169.56 acres +/- Lower Richland Boulevard, Lots 04, 05, 06 and 07 from Trenholm Building Company to DDC Properties, Inc. $1,000,404
29063
206 Charlwood Road from Travis J. Riddle and Shantel C. Riddle to Christopher R. Knoob and Connie J. Knoob $155,000
201 Misty Glen Circle from Joshua Samuel to George R. Bassett and Teresa G. Bassett $150,000
128 Ridgeback Circle from JohnPaul L. Thomas to Kevin Arnone and Katherine Arnone $248,900
173 Stonemont Drive from Keith Connor Lipinski to David Fowler and Victoria Fowler $247,000
5 Bent Water Court from Matthew Hansford and Nia Hansford to Krystan V. White $150,000
705 Millplace Loop from Tracey L. Smith and William E. Smith, III to Darin Burgin Gouge and Kelly Lynn Gouge $225,000
21 Heather Court from Jacqueline R. Jones to SFR JV-1 Property, LLC $103,000
540 Kenton Drive from CMD Homes, LLC to Norma Jean Lane $117,000
146 Old Market Lane from Thomas A. Stanfield and Sharon Y. Stanfield to Lillian Elizabeth Hutto $286,500
1325 Chadford Road from Mary M. Rubin to Richard W. Curry and Franette Madeline Curry $105,000
417 Gallatin Circle from Stuart F. Short to Gwendolyn Hougham $159,900
29201
1829 Senate St., Apt. 17-B from Andrew M. Scherffius, III to Charles Michael Gorman and Robin Lanston Gorman $350,000
29203
336 Hilltop Place from Paul Solomon and Geraldine K. Solomon to Keely Tara Vaughn and Patrick B. Vaughn $172,000
230 Summerlea Drive from Michael A. Brown to Marcus T. Moody $189,000
3404 Abingdon Road from Metro Holdings, LP to Taylor J. Creel $184,100
29204
1718 Madison Road, Unit 301 from Blanche Jines Bryan Revocable Trust to Hugh H. Dubose, Jr. and Kimberly S. Dubose $132,500
29205
3212 Wheat St. from Frances Close to Mary K. Romine $289,000
1509 Saramont Road from James M. Hills and Lisa B. Hills to Sumyra Kachru and Sami Beg $630,000
1017 Daly St. from Joy E. Sovde to Richard J. Buelow, II $260,000
3012 and 3012 1/2 Rosewood Drive from Harold D. Williams to Real Legacy Ventures, LLC $320,000
4 Cameron Court from J. Sumter Moore and Beverly B. Moore to Joseph A. Mack and Beverly A. Mack $348,800
301 S. Woodrow St. from Stackhouse Enterprises, LLC to Anthony John Hubbart and Lisa Ann Hubbart $265,000
2315 Gadsden St. from Jeffery Carter, Denise Carter and Jaimee M. Carter to Jamae C. McDermott and Kevin J. McDermott, Jr. $334,500
29206
3738 Rockbridge Road from Help A Man Out, LLC to Pamela M. Crawford $274,000
4928 Clemson Avenue from Sandlapper Homes, LLC to Kelli Roof $645,000
4518 Sylvan Drive from Joyce Reed-Mest Trust to RKPM, LLC $170,000
4033 Trenholm Road from Corley Brothers Construction, LLC to Alexander D. Nettles $240,000
4765 Fernwood Road from Eric W. White and Kimberly N. White to International Columbia, LLC $220,500
232 Vallejo Circle from Jared W. Altrus to Kaitlyn E. Mayer $145,000
1500 Shady Lane from Ruth H. Mashburn to Jared W. Altus and Georgia C. Altus $316,000
6833 Formosa Drive from Kimberly S. Edwards f/k/a Kimberly S. Havenar and Jonathan H. Edwards to Christopher H. Mathis $109,000
8 Lakecrest Drive from Marie D. Mizell to Red Door Roost Properties, LLC $105,000
1521 Lonsford Drive from Sean R. Crosby and Elizabeth P. Crosby to Rebekah Jane Griggs, Linda Weaver-Griggs and David C. Griggs $216,000
203 Eagle Park Drive from Brianne Lee Brandt n/k/a Brianne Lea Stansberry to Jazmin Montesino $171,000
29209
7275 Sunview Drive from Darla P. Jirel to Juanita Hamilton $104,900
9550 Prince Edward Court from Patricia A. Carroll to Sabrina Adeyinka $129,500
1417 Sandra Drive from Mungo Homes Properties, LLC to Jose Juan Pacheco and Carmen Pacheco $161,308
330 Chimney Hill Road from Robert E. Wright and Monica K. Wright to Rebecca A. Berdel $397,750
221 Charles Towne Court from Vicente Perez and Luz M. Mendez-Perez a/k/a Luz M. Mendez Perez to Dawn S. Bennett $115,500
862 Forest Park Road from McGuinn Homes, LLC to Kamesha Diane Barber $123,000
29223
2817 Bancroff Road from Jan Cooke to Stacey L. Hart and William Hart $148,000
7325 Two Notch Road from Baker and Baker Real Estate Developers, LLC and Friedman Family Limited Partnership to AREC 34, LLC $3,200,000
208 Leaningtree Road from Mark Schimmoeller to George O. Lewis $394,000
317 S. Shields Road from Estate of Ralph Anthony Holmes to Darryl G. Reedy and Melanie Reedy $175,000
113 Forrister St. from One Stop Home Services, LLC to Derrick Mack $128,000
3016 Martindale Road from Faisal Siddiqi and Shikha Siddiqi to Leah Jackson $127,750
29229
505 Douglas Fir Lane from David Allan Davis and Jocelyn Davis to David M. McCoy and Anna M. Humphrey $189,999
426 Wagner Trail from Robb Matthew Turskey and Amanda A. Turskey to Kevin Anthony Boas and Terri Junew Boas $179,900
14 Red Cedar Drive from Travis Carter to Jaymar Simmons $185,000
284 Bassett Loop from Neil A. Deabreu to Daniel R. Zedell and Jacki L. Zedell $177,000
411 Bridgecreek Drive from Sandra Rene Nance and Edwin James Rinker to Robert G. McLurkin and Sandra K. McLurkin $374,000
6 High Glen Court from Aaron Bartfield to SFR JV-1 Property, LLC $127,000
576 Teaberry Drive from Great Southern Homes, Inc. to Vincent Willingham, II and Jaleesa Gossett $200,901
188 Granbury Lane from Joyce L. Dunbar to Odell Ashford and Ghenita Ashford $325,000
766 Branningan Lane from DiBo Properties, LLC to Cory Gilreath $154,000
4 Radcot Court from Phillip B. Torres and Bobbi J.C. Torres to Robert James Tabb $128,000
590 Teaberry Drive from Great Southern Homes, Inc. to Thomas Andrew Bell $215,016
209 Rose Creek Lane from Lorie Anderson to Robert Reeves $208,000
Lexington County
29033
119 Mill Pond Road from Thomas J. Horrigan, Jr. and Nancy Louise Hipsley Horrigan to James O. High, Jr. and Jennifer G. High $220,000
148 Rossmore Drive from Michael A. Kanwisher to Brad C. Hughes and Tia K. Hughes $246,000
29036
132 Crystal Cove Court from Ted V. Sims and Kathryn L. Sims to Bobbi Le Ann Phillips $359,250
815 Summer Sands Court from Mungo Homes Properties, LLC to Dan L. Rego and Ann C. Rego $264,344
220 Bickley View Court from D.R. Horton-Crown, LLC to Jamie Campbell, Sr. and Hannah Campbell $202,000
486 Lever Hill Road from D.R. Horton, Inc. to Julie T. Middleton $298,000
250 Lever Pass Road from D.R. Horton, Inc. to James E. Rubenstein, II $298,594
234 Lever Pass Road from D.R. Horton, Inc. to Hwanjong Oh and Kisuk Son $307,845
121 Limestone Road from Great Southern Homes, Inc. to Sean M. Hart and Jennifer M. Hart $389,651
139 Limestone Road from Great Southern Homes, Inc. to Ryan E. Schubert $450,489
3012 Wessinger Road from Great Southern Homes, Inc. to Sandra S. Briggs and Michael Brand $381,000
127 Limestone Road from Great Southern Homes, Inc. to Alan R. Little $366,060
145 Limestone Road from Great Southern Homes, Inc. to Jesse Rushton McClam, IV and Amy Gardner McClam $373,003
119 Peak St. from Pamela L. Harrell to Lee Anne Thompson $143,000
113 Lost Lure Lane from Charles E. Drayton, Jr. to Catherine J. Mallet and Russell W. Mallet, Jr. $307,500
343 Amalfi Drive from Mungo Homes Properties, LLC to Daniel George DeBlock $219,990
106 Westwinds Court from Estate of Cynthia L. LaCarbonara to Susan L. Ludlum and Suzanne T. Ludlum $214,000
122 Mallard Cove Court from Clifford J. Gaubert, Jr. and Susan F. Gaubert to Harry W. Crosby and Wanda Crosby $316,900
1025 Night Harbor Circle from Timothy James Lively and Starla Huie Lively to David F. Breslin and Vivian M. Breslin $268,500
29053
510 Lawndale Drive from Great Southern Homes, Inc. to Richard K. Beymer $150,000
29054
168 Summers Road from Rawl Farm Lands, LLC to Daniel M. Hunsucker and Kelly A. Hunsucker $104,000
229 Marina Cove Drive from Marina Cove, LLC to Norman Justin Scott Davis $171,900
1277 Holiday Haven Lane from Teddy M. Cooper and Drenda Cooper to Sophia Anne Stewart and Randall Joshua Crowe $260,000
29063
47 Palmetto Wood Court from William E. Gluvna and Sally Ann R. Gluvna to Jean S. Jeter $252,000
29070
132.2 acres on Ables Mill Road from Estate of Doris B. Matthews to Sylvia A. Matthews $352,533
418 N. Lee St. from Ryan Jeffrey Gill and Andrea Lynn Gill to Chiquita A. Harris $148,900
29072
108 Cherokee Pond Court from School House Properties, LLC to Laura D. Pattison $230,000
1020 Calks Ferry Road from Arlene J. Quakenbush, Wendell Lee Quakenbush and Allen Brice Quakenbush to Cameron Lee Scoggins and Robert Lee Scoggins $145,000
228 Harbor Heights Lane from Helen T. Sons a/k/a Helen Sons to Ronald S. Dadabo and Christine L. Dadabo $321,000
169 Cochin Trace from Harold D. Baker to Casey L. Orzolek $140,000
701 Laryn Lane from Mary Beth W. Shane Amended and Restated Revocable Trust to Terry R. Galloway and Linda L. Galloway $300,000
121 Village View Way from D.R. Horton-Crown, LLC to Susan R. Winford $285,000
317 Barnevelder Drive from Frank Brueckmann and Diana D. Brueckmann to David Gregory Keith and Ashley Keith $215,000
116 Village View Way from D.R. Horton-Crown, LLC to Hoang H. Huynh and Thanh Truong $276,400
131 Wildlife Grove Road from D.R. Horton, Inc. to Barbara B. Williams $232,875
413 Hideaway Court from Essex Homes Southeast, Inc. to Eric Nazarenko and Andrea Lamont $403,040
744 Dawsons Park Way from Great Southern Homes, Inc. to Robert H. Coker, Jr. $162,500
658 Tailwater Bend from Christopher H. Brownlee and Susan W. Brownlee to Oliva N. Cooley and Charles C. Pulliam $435,000
255 Crimson Oak Drive from George K. Greaves, Susan R. Greaves and George K. Greaves, III to Amanda Taylor $165,000
117 Crimson Oak Drive from William J. Crews and Emily Beth Crews to Zachary Albert Hensley and Meagan Lynne Hensley $167,900
407 Beechwoods Drive from Lake Murray Holdings, LLC to Russell W. Massey and Kimberly S. Massey $179,900
114 Buckboard Road from Jerry A. Hutto to Eric Shick $240,000
132 Fitzwarin Court from Mungo Homes Properties, LLC to Curtis D. Carlson and Linda Karen Carlson $303,769
238 Dawsons Park Drive from Ashley N. Adkins n/k/a Ashley Adkins-Joiner to Jeffrey A. Dudley $117,900
224 Powell Drive from John Michael Pierce to Robyn Scott $216,000
116 Brighton Court from Joel Stephen Waldrop and Sharon Waldrop to AllisonMartin Grantham and David Neil Grantham, Jr. $443,500
133 Royal Oaks Lane from Karen M. Rawl f/k/a Karen L. Sanders a/k/a Karen Sanders to Robert Allen Joers $338,950
309 Mossback Trail from Essex Homes Southeast, Inc. to Rakesh Reddy Bhumireddy and Rajani Nannaka $381,219
112 Morning Shore Court from LMK III, LLC to John B. Robertson and Sujin B. Robertson $150,000
249 Oak Haven Drive from Calvin D. Davis and Theresa G. Davis to The Ricken Family Trust $655,000
713 Council Lane from Fortress Homes, LLC to Gerald Wayne Terry $223,990
219 Pink Camellia Lane from Ronald S. Dadabo and Christine L. Dadabo to Piero P. Barron and Jamie P. Barron $320,000
105 Cregar Court from Janice Swanson a/k/a Janice Swansen to Kenneth D. LaDuct, Jr. and Joanna A. LaDuct $140,000
208 Sturton Drive from Colby Kaelyn Gallagher to Lillian S. McGregor $155,000
29073
116 Wynnsum Trail from Lessie A. Polk a/k/a Lesslie A. Polk and Charles K. Polk to Kevin D. Fallaw $129,000
518 Walking Lane from Daniel Tyler Brant and Stephanie Brooke Brant to Patricia Margaret Smith and Vincent Edward Summers $195,000
440 Laurel Road from Sheila C. Gordon to Jessica L. Murrah $144,000
104 Torrisdale Drive from Ruth R. Howells to Sinitra N. Johnson $160,000
1406 Knotts Haven Loop from James D. Singleton and Perlita M. Singleton to James D. McCandless and Alicia McCandless $189,000
410 Melodybrook Court from Essex Homes Southeast, Inc. to Allen R. Archer and Melissa L. Archer $205,900
489 Finch Lane from Essex Homes Southeast, Inc. to Kevin E. Caraway $185,000
545 Silverbell Court from Mungo Homes Properties, LLC to Ronald L. Green and Lawrence Green $259,900
154 Tennis View Court from Michael Ross to Marilyn H. Ross $135,000
1039 Moore Gate Court from D.R. Horton-Crown, LLC to Daryl R. Worley and Sandra K. Worley $351,679
740 Spring Cress Drive from Essex Homes Southeast, Inc. to David B. Reyes $297,860
833 Pepper Vine Court from Essex Homes Southeast, Inc. to Joel Bruce and Emily Bruce $280,000
246 Meadow Saffron Drive from Zachary R. Bolter and Jessica M. Bolter to Kimberly Y. Hart $179,900
213 Crickenhollow Circle from Stan Bennett and Sandra Bennett to Kaitlin Fry $132,000
531 Saddlehorn Lane from Jean A. Maky to Ian Bradford Funderburk $163,000
273 Colony Lakes Drive from Robert W. Michaelis and Louise H. Michaelis to Miguel Angel Reynoso Delin and Juana Maria Ramirez Martinez $125,000
325 Crassula Drive from Great Southern Homes, Inc. to Nicole Buie $160,394
1429 Laurel St. from James C. Forsyth and Sylvia B. Forsyth to Osmany Perez Gonzalez $126,000
1007 Moore Gate Court from D.R. Horton-Crown, LLC to Sheila Carol Gordon and Lana Renee Morrison $340,890
162 Garden Pond Drive from Luz S. Lipat to Robert B. Atkins and Ashley Marie Baughman $125,000
29169
1305 Hummingbird Drive from Urban Financial REO, LLC to Michael L. LaClair $157,001
1004 Saluda Chase Way from John R. Bialobreski, Jr. and Vanessa Nicole Driscoll to Elizabeth Carlisle Sheridan a/k/a E. Carlisle Sheridan and Terrance Moser $236,400
706 Shirley St. from Todd A. Waits and Teresa A. Waits to Claudia V. Labarre $110,000
29170
116 Highgrove Court from Fannie Mae a/k/a Federal National Mortgage Association to Jacob L. Homer and Lisa B. Homer $236,995
363 Oristo Ridge Way from Essex Homes Southeast, Inc. to Mary B. Sesler $175,000
331 Congaree Ridge Court from Essex Homes Southeast, Inc. to Vinay N. Patel and Ketuben V. Patel $386,769
8 Foxwood Court from Michael Jason Downard to Jeannie D. Hickman and Steven M. Hickman $122,613
376 Kitti Wake Drive from Sandra L. Parnell to Brian Carver $190,000
223 Oristo Ridge Way from Great Southern Homes, Inc. to Kelsey S. Charley $198,479
344 Oristo Ridge Way from Great Southern Homes, Inc. to Donnie C. Chambers and Onetha G. Chambers $164,400
29212
250 Regatta Forest Drive from Great Southern Homes, Inc. to Daniel Lee Niblick and Connie Elaine Niblick $366,814
121 Palm Hill Drive from Brown Property Holdings, LLC to SuneelKumar Garapati $187,000
Kershaw County
29020
105 Sycamore Road from Bock Construction, Inc. to Stephen D. Gravitte, Jr. $161,839
90 Southern Oak Drive from Bock Construction, Inc. to Donald F. Greathouse and Belinda Jan Greathouse $215,000
165 Colony Drive from Great Southern Homes, Inc. to Nicholas Hunter McManus and Amelia M. McManus $195,024
158 Colony Drive from Great Southern Homes, Inc. to Kelly Davis, Sarah Davis and Cynthia Davis $205,170
29032
2567 Highway 1 N. from Patton Development SC, LLC to Industrial Properties, Inc. $1,187,314
29045
49 Frasier Fir Lane from Rachel L. Baker and Edward D. Baker to Gerald H. Nicklow $170,500
47 Casey Drive from Brandon Wayne Edwards to Nancy Wrap Ashley and Bryan Kristopher Ashley $218,000
25 Lone Oak Court from Mitchell Ruel Heavener and Cheyenne Elizabeth Heavener to Matthew G. Matos and Michele Schuhriemen $168,000
56 Sixty Oaks Lane from Great Southern Homes, Inc. to Leonard Leon Corbett $333,331
1865 Wildwood Lane from Jacqueline P. Fowler to Lonnie LeRoy Mount and Kelley Mount $180,000
55 Elmwood Boulevard S. from Bryan K. Ashley to Michael A. Shoff $150,000
29078
4 Training Track Drive from Dreher Hane and Traci Hane to Stephanie Greenway James $199,000
233 Chickadee Lane from Dusky Jewel Properties, LLC to Rondae T. Aldrich $143,000
3 Bowie Drive from Martha G. Knight to Tony C. Arnold and Susan B. Arnold $170,000
