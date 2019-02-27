Latest News

Huge big box retail store near Columbiana Place mall sells for $3.2 million

By Jeff Wilkinson

February 27, 2019 08:53 AM

Charlotte is losing the headquarters of RoundPoint Mortgage Servicing Corp., which is relocating just over the South Carolina in exchange for incentives from that state.
The former Big K big box retail store at 7325 Two Notch Road has been sold.

The sprawling retail location was sold by Baker and Baker Real Estate Developers LLC and Friedman Family Limited Partnership to AREC 34 LLC for $3.2 million.

The store is located across the street from Columbia Place Mall, which has lost three of its four anchors. Those locations have been purchased by Richland County, possibly for administrative offices.

Top Five Richland County

7325 Two Notch Road 29223 from Baker and Baker Real Estate Developers LLC and Friedman Family Limited Partnership to AREC 34, LLC $3,200,000

169.56 acres +/- Lower Richland Boulevard, Lots 04, 05, 06 and 07 29061 from Trenholm Building Company to DDC Properties, Inc. $1,000,404

4928 Clemson Avenue 29206 from Sandlapper Homes, LLC to Kelli Roof $645,000

1509 Saramont Road 29205 from James M. Hills and Lisa B. Hills to Sumyra Kachru and Sami Beg $630,000

501 Pattersdale Lane 29016 from John Laganelli and Dian Laganelli to Angela Dickey and Felicia M. Payne $470,000

Top Five Lexington County

249 Oak Haven Drive 29072 from Calvin D. Davis and Theresa G. Davis to The Ricken Family Trust $655,000

139 Limestone Road 29036 from Great Southern Homes Inc. to Ryan E. Schubert $450,489

116 Brighton Court 29072 from Joel Stephen Waldrop and Sharon Waldrop to AllisonMartin Grantham and David Neil Grantham, Jr. $443,500

658 Tailwater Bend 29072 from Christopher H. Brownlee and Susan W. Brownlee to Oliva N. Cooley and Charles C. Pulliam $435,000

413 Hideaway Court 29072 from Essex Homes Southeast, Inc. to Eric Nazarenko and Andrea Lamont $403,040

Top Three Kershaw County

2567 Highway 1 N. 29032 from Patton Development SC, LLC to Industrial Properties, Inc. $1,187,314

56 Sixty Oaks Lane 29045 from Great Southern Homes, Inc. to Leonard Leon Corbett $333,331

47 Casey Drive 29045 from Brandon Wayne Edwards to Nancy Wrap Ashley and Bryan Kristopher Ashley $218,000

Richland County

29016

501 Pattersdale Lane from John Laganelli and Dian Laganelli to Angela Dickey and Felicia M. Payne $470,000

431 Fairford Road from Great Southern Homes Inc. to Patrick Lanier Oliver and Shemika Wood $197,487

400 Coopers Edge Lane from Ralph J. Costanzo, Gayle H. Costanzo and Adria B. Hansche Declaration of Trust to Joseph F. Cooper and Shontay L. Cooper $262,500

866 Near Creek Drive from Essex Homes Southeast Inc. to Matthew D. Gooden and Kimberly B. Gooden $426,225

704 Scarlet Oak Road from Essex Homes Southeast Inc. to Christopher L. Bowers $416,907

271 Woodlander Drive from Circle H Builders, LLC to Kent Campbell Guthrie $416,335

133 Long Cove Drive from Mungo Homes Properties, LLC to Omar Kenyatta Mosley $407,966

29036

718 Rosewalk Drive from Latoya Allen Ellis to Howard W. Dircks, Jr. and Amy Agnes Dircks $329,000

301 Willowood Parkway from Margaret Mathias to Christine Fanelli $216,000

2174 Harvestwood Lane from Mungo Homes Properties, LLC to Phillip McPherson and Evelyn N. McPherson $374,397

422 Maria Posada Court from Mungo Homes Properties, LLC to Colin Robert Trimble and Maira Savernini Trimble $324,742

2010 Harvestwood Lane from Mungo Homes Properties, LLC to Thomas M. Brooks and Catherine E. Brooks $324,919

361 Renoir Lane from Mungo Homes Properties, LLC to Meaghan E. Crowley $291,151

329 Renoir Lane from Mungo Homes Properties, LLC to Shelby W. Woodall $261,350

646 Autumn Ridge from Patrick Gagliano to Brandon Lackey and Tammy Lackey $267,500

29044

312 Pineview Road from Prasard C. Huddleston to Shelby B. Walker and Josh Walker $124,000

29045

3018 Cool Breeze Lane from Mungo Homes Properties, LLC to Ashwin A. Rai and Jessica L. Nakano $428,609

3045 Cool Breeze Lane from Essex Homes Southeast, Inc. to Jagjit Kaur $379,000

29 Attucks Court from Mungo Homes Properties, LLC to Bobby N. Edwards $168,954

864 Spears Drive from Ashley Flemming to Andrea Nicole Cox $144,900

881 Royal Oak Way from Mungo Homes Properties, LLC to Donald J. Haydel, Jr. and Marilyn Benjamin Haydel $465,541

49 Corinth Court from Mungo Homes Properties, LLC to Ashley Kenyada Bethea $299,524

29061

169.56 acres +/- Lower Richland Boulevard, Lots 04, 05, 06 and 07 from Trenholm Building Company to DDC Properties, Inc. $1,000,404

29063

206 Charlwood Road from Travis J. Riddle and Shantel C. Riddle to Christopher R. Knoob and Connie J. Knoob $155,000

201 Misty Glen Circle from Joshua Samuel to George R. Bassett and Teresa G. Bassett $150,000

128 Ridgeback Circle from JohnPaul L. Thomas to Kevin Arnone and Katherine Arnone $248,900

173 Stonemont Drive from Keith Connor Lipinski to David Fowler and Victoria Fowler $247,000

5 Bent Water Court from Matthew Hansford and Nia Hansford to Krystan V. White $150,000

705 Millplace Loop from Tracey L. Smith and William E. Smith, III to Darin Burgin Gouge and Kelly Lynn Gouge $225,000

21 Heather Court from Jacqueline R. Jones to SFR JV-1 Property, LLC $103,000

540 Kenton Drive from CMD Homes, LLC to Norma Jean Lane $117,000

146 Old Market Lane from Thomas A. Stanfield and Sharon Y. Stanfield to Lillian Elizabeth Hutto $286,500

1325 Chadford Road from Mary M. Rubin to Richard W. Curry and Franette Madeline Curry $105,000

417 Gallatin Circle from Stuart F. Short to Gwendolyn Hougham $159,900

29201

1829 Senate St., Apt. 17-B from Andrew M. Scherffius, III to Charles Michael Gorman and Robin Lanston Gorman $350,000

29203

336 Hilltop Place from Paul Solomon and Geraldine K. Solomon to Keely Tara Vaughn and Patrick B. Vaughn $172,000

230 Summerlea Drive from Michael A. Brown to Marcus T. Moody $189,000

3404 Abingdon Road from Metro Holdings, LP to Taylor J. Creel $184,100

29204

1718 Madison Road, Unit 301 from Blanche Jines Bryan Revocable Trust to Hugh H. Dubose, Jr. and Kimberly S. Dubose $132,500

29205

3212 Wheat St. from Frances Close to Mary K. Romine $289,000

1509 Saramont Road from James M. Hills and Lisa B. Hills to Sumyra Kachru and Sami Beg $630,000

1017 Daly St. from Joy E. Sovde to Richard J. Buelow, II $260,000

3012 and 3012 1/2 Rosewood Drive from Harold D. Williams to Real Legacy Ventures, LLC $320,000

4 Cameron Court from J. Sumter Moore and Beverly B. Moore to Joseph A. Mack and Beverly A. Mack $348,800

301 S. Woodrow St. from Stackhouse Enterprises, LLC to Anthony John Hubbart and Lisa Ann Hubbart $265,000

2315 Gadsden St. from Jeffery Carter, Denise Carter and Jaimee M. Carter to Jamae C. McDermott and Kevin J. McDermott, Jr. $334,500

29206

3738 Rockbridge Road from Help A Man Out, LLC to Pamela M. Crawford $274,000

4928 Clemson Avenue from Sandlapper Homes, LLC to Kelli Roof $645,000

4518 Sylvan Drive from Joyce Reed-Mest Trust to RKPM, LLC $170,000

4033 Trenholm Road from Corley Brothers Construction, LLC to Alexander D. Nettles $240,000

4765 Fernwood Road from Eric W. White and Kimberly N. White to International Columbia, LLC $220,500

232 Vallejo Circle from Jared W. Altrus to Kaitlyn E. Mayer $145,000

1500 Shady Lane from Ruth H. Mashburn to Jared W. Altus and Georgia C. Altus $316,000

6833 Formosa Drive from Kimberly S. Edwards f/k/a Kimberly S. Havenar and Jonathan H. Edwards to Christopher H. Mathis $109,000

8 Lakecrest Drive from Marie D. Mizell to Red Door Roost Properties, LLC $105,000

1521 Lonsford Drive from Sean R. Crosby and Elizabeth P. Crosby to Rebekah Jane Griggs, Linda Weaver-Griggs and David C. Griggs $216,000

203 Eagle Park Drive from Brianne Lee Brandt n/k/a Brianne Lea Stansberry to Jazmin Montesino $171,000

29209

7275 Sunview Drive from Darla P. Jirel to Juanita Hamilton $104,900

9550 Prince Edward Court from Patricia A. Carroll to Sabrina Adeyinka $129,500

1417 Sandra Drive from Mungo Homes Properties, LLC to Jose Juan Pacheco and Carmen Pacheco $161,308

330 Chimney Hill Road from Robert E. Wright and Monica K. Wright to Rebecca A. Berdel $397,750

221 Charles Towne Court from Vicente Perez and Luz M. Mendez-Perez a/k/a Luz M. Mendez Perez to Dawn S. Bennett $115,500

862 Forest Park Road from McGuinn Homes, LLC to Kamesha Diane Barber $123,000

29223

2817 Bancroff Road from Jan Cooke to Stacey L. Hart and William Hart $148,000

7325 Two Notch Road from Baker and Baker Real Estate Developers, LLC and Friedman Family Limited Partnership to AREC 34, LLC $3,200,000

208 Leaningtree Road from Mark Schimmoeller to George O. Lewis $394,000

317 S. Shields Road from Estate of Ralph Anthony Holmes to Darryl G. Reedy and Melanie Reedy $175,000

113 Forrister St. from One Stop Home Services, LLC to Derrick Mack $128,000

3016 Martindale Road from Faisal Siddiqi and Shikha Siddiqi to Leah Jackson $127,750

29229

505 Douglas Fir Lane from David Allan Davis and Jocelyn Davis to David M. McCoy and Anna M. Humphrey $189,999

426 Wagner Trail from Robb Matthew Turskey and Amanda A. Turskey to Kevin Anthony Boas and Terri Junew Boas $179,900

14 Red Cedar Drive from Travis Carter to Jaymar Simmons $185,000

284 Bassett Loop from Neil A. Deabreu to Daniel R. Zedell and Jacki L. Zedell $177,000

411 Bridgecreek Drive from Sandra Rene Nance and Edwin James Rinker to Robert G. McLurkin and Sandra K. McLurkin $374,000

6 High Glen Court from Aaron Bartfield to SFR JV-1 Property, LLC $127,000

576 Teaberry Drive from Great Southern Homes, Inc. to Vincent Willingham, II and Jaleesa Gossett $200,901

188 Granbury Lane from Joyce L. Dunbar to Odell Ashford and Ghenita Ashford $325,000

766 Branningan Lane from DiBo Properties, LLC to Cory Gilreath $154,000

4 Radcot Court from Phillip B. Torres and Bobbi J.C. Torres to Robert James Tabb $128,000

590 Teaberry Drive from Great Southern Homes, Inc. to Thomas Andrew Bell $215,016

209 Rose Creek Lane from Lorie Anderson to Robert Reeves $208,000

Lexington County

29033

119 Mill Pond Road from Thomas J. Horrigan, Jr. and Nancy Louise Hipsley Horrigan to James O. High, Jr. and Jennifer G. High $220,000

148 Rossmore Drive from Michael A. Kanwisher to Brad C. Hughes and Tia K. Hughes $246,000

29036

132 Crystal Cove Court from Ted V. Sims and Kathryn L. Sims to Bobbi Le Ann Phillips $359,250

815 Summer Sands Court from Mungo Homes Properties, LLC to Dan L. Rego and Ann C. Rego $264,344

220 Bickley View Court from D.R. Horton-Crown, LLC to Jamie Campbell, Sr. and Hannah Campbell $202,000

486 Lever Hill Road from D.R. Horton, Inc. to Julie T. Middleton $298,000

250 Lever Pass Road from D.R. Horton, Inc. to James E. Rubenstein, II $298,594

234 Lever Pass Road from D.R. Horton, Inc. to Hwanjong Oh and Kisuk Son $307,845

121 Limestone Road from Great Southern Homes, Inc. to Sean M. Hart and Jennifer M. Hart $389,651

139 Limestone Road from Great Southern Homes, Inc. to Ryan E. Schubert $450,489

3012 Wessinger Road from Great Southern Homes, Inc. to Sandra S. Briggs and Michael Brand $381,000

127 Limestone Road from Great Southern Homes, Inc. to Alan R. Little $366,060

145 Limestone Road from Great Southern Homes, Inc. to Jesse Rushton McClam, IV and Amy Gardner McClam $373,003

119 Peak St. from Pamela L. Harrell to Lee Anne Thompson $143,000

113 Lost Lure Lane from Charles E. Drayton, Jr. to Catherine J. Mallet and Russell W. Mallet, Jr. $307,500

343 Amalfi Drive from Mungo Homes Properties, LLC to Daniel George DeBlock $219,990

106 Westwinds Court from Estate of Cynthia L. LaCarbonara to Susan L. Ludlum and Suzanne T. Ludlum $214,000

122 Mallard Cove Court from Clifford J. Gaubert, Jr. and Susan F. Gaubert to Harry W. Crosby and Wanda Crosby $316,900

1025 Night Harbor Circle from Timothy James Lively and Starla Huie Lively to David F. Breslin and Vivian M. Breslin $268,500

29053

510 Lawndale Drive from Great Southern Homes, Inc. to Richard K. Beymer $150,000

29054

168 Summers Road from Rawl Farm Lands, LLC to Daniel M. Hunsucker and Kelly A. Hunsucker $104,000

229 Marina Cove Drive from Marina Cove, LLC to Norman Justin Scott Davis $171,900

1277 Holiday Haven Lane from Teddy M. Cooper and Drenda Cooper to Sophia Anne Stewart and Randall Joshua Crowe $260,000

29063

47 Palmetto Wood Court from William E. Gluvna and Sally Ann R. Gluvna to Jean S. Jeter $252,000

29070

132.2 acres on Ables Mill Road from Estate of Doris B. Matthews to Sylvia A. Matthews $352,533

418 N. Lee St. from Ryan Jeffrey Gill and Andrea Lynn Gill to Chiquita A. Harris $148,900

29072

108 Cherokee Pond Court from School House Properties, LLC to Laura D. Pattison $230,000

1020 Calks Ferry Road from Arlene J. Quakenbush, Wendell Lee Quakenbush and Allen Brice Quakenbush to Cameron Lee Scoggins and Robert Lee Scoggins $145,000

228 Harbor Heights Lane from Helen T. Sons a/k/a Helen Sons to Ronald S. Dadabo and Christine L. Dadabo $321,000

169 Cochin Trace from Harold D. Baker to Casey L. Orzolek $140,000

701 Laryn Lane from Mary Beth W. Shane Amended and Restated Revocable Trust to Terry R. Galloway and Linda L. Galloway $300,000

121 Village View Way from D.R. Horton-Crown, LLC to Susan R. Winford $285,000

317 Barnevelder Drive from Frank Brueckmann and Diana D. Brueckmann to David Gregory Keith and Ashley Keith $215,000

116 Village View Way from D.R. Horton-Crown, LLC to Hoang H. Huynh and Thanh Truong $276,400

131 Wildlife Grove Road from D.R. Horton, Inc. to Barbara B. Williams $232,875

413 Hideaway Court from Essex Homes Southeast, Inc. to Eric Nazarenko and Andrea Lamont $403,040

744 Dawsons Park Way from Great Southern Homes, Inc. to Robert H. Coker, Jr. $162,500

658 Tailwater Bend from Christopher H. Brownlee and Susan W. Brownlee to Oliva N. Cooley and Charles C. Pulliam $435,000

255 Crimson Oak Drive from George K. Greaves, Susan R. Greaves and George K. Greaves, III to Amanda Taylor $165,000

117 Crimson Oak Drive from William J. Crews and Emily Beth Crews to Zachary Albert Hensley and Meagan Lynne Hensley $167,900

407 Beechwoods Drive from Lake Murray Holdings, LLC to Russell W. Massey and Kimberly S. Massey $179,900

114 Buckboard Road from Jerry A. Hutto to Eric Shick $240,000

132 Fitzwarin Court from Mungo Homes Properties, LLC to Curtis D. Carlson and Linda Karen Carlson $303,769

238 Dawsons Park Drive from Ashley N. Adkins n/k/a Ashley Adkins-Joiner to Jeffrey A. Dudley $117,900

224 Powell Drive from John Michael Pierce to Robyn Scott $216,000

116 Brighton Court from Joel Stephen Waldrop and Sharon Waldrop to AllisonMartin Grantham and David Neil Grantham, Jr. $443,500

133 Royal Oaks Lane from Karen M. Rawl f/k/a Karen L. Sanders a/k/a Karen Sanders to Robert Allen Joers $338,950

309 Mossback Trail from Essex Homes Southeast, Inc. to Rakesh Reddy Bhumireddy and Rajani Nannaka $381,219

112 Morning Shore Court from LMK III, LLC to John B. Robertson and Sujin B. Robertson $150,000

249 Oak Haven Drive from Calvin D. Davis and Theresa G. Davis to The Ricken Family Trust $655,000

713 Council Lane from Fortress Homes, LLC to Gerald Wayne Terry $223,990

219 Pink Camellia Lane from Ronald S. Dadabo and Christine L. Dadabo to Piero P. Barron and Jamie P. Barron $320,000

105 Cregar Court from Janice Swanson a/k/a Janice Swansen to Kenneth D. LaDuct, Jr. and Joanna A. LaDuct $140,000

208 Sturton Drive from Colby Kaelyn Gallagher to Lillian S. McGregor $155,000

29073

116 Wynnsum Trail from Lessie A. Polk a/k/a Lesslie A. Polk and Charles K. Polk to Kevin D. Fallaw $129,000

518 Walking Lane from Daniel Tyler Brant and Stephanie Brooke Brant to Patricia Margaret Smith and Vincent Edward Summers $195,000

440 Laurel Road from Sheila C. Gordon to Jessica L. Murrah $144,000

104 Torrisdale Drive from Ruth R. Howells to Sinitra N. Johnson $160,000

1406 Knotts Haven Loop from James D. Singleton and Perlita M. Singleton to James D. McCandless and Alicia McCandless $189,000

410 Melodybrook Court from Essex Homes Southeast, Inc. to Allen R. Archer and Melissa L. Archer $205,900

489 Finch Lane from Essex Homes Southeast, Inc. to Kevin E. Caraway $185,000

545 Silverbell Court from Mungo Homes Properties, LLC to Ronald L. Green and Lawrence Green $259,900

154 Tennis View Court from Michael Ross to Marilyn H. Ross $135,000

1039 Moore Gate Court from D.R. Horton-Crown, LLC to Daryl R. Worley and Sandra K. Worley $351,679

740 Spring Cress Drive from Essex Homes Southeast, Inc. to David B. Reyes $297,860

833 Pepper Vine Court from Essex Homes Southeast, Inc. to Joel Bruce and Emily Bruce $280,000

246 Meadow Saffron Drive from Zachary R. Bolter and Jessica M. Bolter to Kimberly Y. Hart $179,900

213 Crickenhollow Circle from Stan Bennett and Sandra Bennett to Kaitlin Fry $132,000

531 Saddlehorn Lane from Jean A. Maky to Ian Bradford Funderburk $163,000

273 Colony Lakes Drive from Robert W. Michaelis and Louise H. Michaelis to Miguel Angel Reynoso Delin and Juana Maria Ramirez Martinez $125,000

325 Crassula Drive from Great Southern Homes, Inc. to Nicole Buie $160,394

1429 Laurel St. from James C. Forsyth and Sylvia B. Forsyth to Osmany Perez Gonzalez $126,000

1007 Moore Gate Court from D.R. Horton-Crown, LLC to Sheila Carol Gordon and Lana Renee Morrison $340,890

162 Garden Pond Drive from Luz S. Lipat to Robert B. Atkins and Ashley Marie Baughman $125,000

29169

1305 Hummingbird Drive from Urban Financial REO, LLC to Michael L. LaClair $157,001

1004 Saluda Chase Way from John R. Bialobreski, Jr. and Vanessa Nicole Driscoll to Elizabeth Carlisle Sheridan a/k/a E. Carlisle Sheridan and Terrance Moser $236,400

706 Shirley St. from Todd A. Waits and Teresa A. Waits to Claudia V. Labarre $110,000

29170

116 Highgrove Court from Fannie Mae a/k/a Federal National Mortgage Association to Jacob L. Homer and Lisa B. Homer $236,995

363 Oristo Ridge Way from Essex Homes Southeast, Inc. to Mary B. Sesler $175,000

331 Congaree Ridge Court from Essex Homes Southeast, Inc. to Vinay N. Patel and Ketuben V. Patel $386,769

8 Foxwood Court from Michael Jason Downard to Jeannie D. Hickman and Steven M. Hickman $122,613

376 Kitti Wake Drive from Sandra L. Parnell to Brian Carver $190,000

223 Oristo Ridge Way from Great Southern Homes, Inc. to Kelsey S. Charley $198,479

344 Oristo Ridge Way from Great Southern Homes, Inc. to Donnie C. Chambers and Onetha G. Chambers $164,400

29212

250 Regatta Forest Drive from Great Southern Homes, Inc. to Daniel Lee Niblick and Connie Elaine Niblick $366,814

121 Palm Hill Drive from Brown Property Holdings, LLC to SuneelKumar Garapati $187,000

Kershaw County

29020

105 Sycamore Road from Bock Construction, Inc. to Stephen D. Gravitte, Jr. $161,839

90 Southern Oak Drive from Bock Construction, Inc. to Donald F. Greathouse and Belinda Jan Greathouse $215,000

165 Colony Drive from Great Southern Homes, Inc. to Nicholas Hunter McManus and Amelia M. McManus $195,024

158 Colony Drive from Great Southern Homes, Inc. to Kelly Davis, Sarah Davis and Cynthia Davis $205,170

29032

2567 Highway 1 N. from Patton Development SC, LLC to Industrial Properties, Inc. $1,187,314

29045

49 Frasier Fir Lane from Rachel L. Baker and Edward D. Baker to Gerald H. Nicklow $170,500

47 Casey Drive from Brandon Wayne Edwards to Nancy Wrap Ashley and Bryan Kristopher Ashley $218,000

25 Lone Oak Court from Mitchell Ruel Heavener and Cheyenne Elizabeth Heavener to Matthew G. Matos and Michele Schuhriemen $168,000

56 Sixty Oaks Lane from Great Southern Homes, Inc. to Leonard Leon Corbett $333,331

1865 Wildwood Lane from Jacqueline P. Fowler to Lonnie LeRoy Mount and Kelley Mount $180,000

55 Elmwood Boulevard S. from Bryan K. Ashley to Michael A. Shoff $150,000

29078

4 Training Track Drive from Dreher Hane and Traci Hane to Stephanie Greenway James $199,000

233 Chickadee Lane from Dusky Jewel Properties, LLC to Rondae T. Aldrich $143,000

3 Bowie Drive from Martha G. Knight to Tony C. Arnold and Susan B. Arnold $170,000

Jeff Wilkinson

Jeff Wilkinson has worked for The State for both too long and not long enough. He’s covered politics, city government, history, business, the military, marijuana and the Iraq War. Jeff knows the weird, wonderful and untold secrets of South Carolina. Buy him a shot and he’ll tell you all about them.

