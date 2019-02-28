Latest News

1 person killed in two-car crash in Lexington County

By Teddy Kulmala

February 28, 2019 07:32 AM

LEXINGTON COUNTY, SC

One person was killed in a two-car crash in Lexington County on Thursday morning.

Details are limited, but the crash happened just after 6 a.m. on S.C. 6, according to the S.C. Highway Patrol. Lance Cpl. David Jones said there were two vehicles involved, and that the crash happened near S.C. 6 and Blackville Road, which is between Gaston and Swansea.

Lexington County Coroner Margaret Fisher confirmed there was one fatality.

The roadway is blocked while troopers work and clear the crash.

Additional details about the crash were not immediately available. The deceased will be identified by the coroner after the next of kin is notified.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

