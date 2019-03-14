Columbia apartment complex sells for $18 million

A Columbia apartment complex has been sold.
The Paces Run Apartments complex at 100 Paces Run Court was sold by Wilkinson Columbia I, LLC to Upstate Paces Run, LLC for $18.25 million.
The complex is across Parklane Road from the Richland County Tennis Center.
Here are the other property transfers for the week.
Top Five Richland County
100 Paces Run Court 29223 from Wilkinson Columbia I, LLC to Upstate Paces Run, LLC $18,250,000
6 Ascot Ridge Court 29063 from Dina M. Byrne to Edward A. Sturgeon Jr. $565,000
26 Egremont Court 29016 from Hillary A. Keppery Revocable Trust to Gregg A. Krick and Holly A. Krick $560,000
1003 Steeple Ridge Road 29063 from Sue Sexton Marsh Revocable Trust to Robert C . Spadaccini and Barbara J. Spadaccini $549,000
1114 Enclave Way 29223 from Estate of Kirby K. Werninck to Kent M. Chase and Susan E. Chase $522,000
Top Five Lexington County
252 Mooring Lane 29072 from Arthur G. Fusco and June S. Fusco to Dawn S. Cole $752,500
322 Dungannon Drive 29072 from Lloyd A. Forbes and Kimberly Jeneil Forbes to Paul J. Sagona and Molly D. Sagona $585,000
109 Gates Circle 29072 from Wenhao Yang and Ting Sun to Coleen Ruth VanDyke $481,900
124 Alston Circle 29072 from Richard W. Monk and Lauren T. Monk to Andrew T. Johnson and Madaleine M. Johnson $460,000
424 Old Cherokee Road 29072 from Enlow Wilkie Investments, LLC to Southern Medical Investments, LLC $450,000
Top Three Kershaw County
1315, 1341 and 1349 U.S. Highway 1 29032 from Southern Property Enterprises, L.L.C. to StayLock Storage Acquisition I, LLC $957,500
25 Ward Road 29078 from Thomas C. Anderson to NFD Building, LLC $300,000
2660 Harbor View Road 29020 from Terry R. Galloway and Linda L. Galloway to Floyd Tillman Quick and Doris R. Ussery $274,000
Richland County
29016
755 Pebblebranch Lane from Mungo Home Properties, LLC to Jesse H. Latham $199,900
26 Egremont Court from Hillary A. Keppery Revocable Trust to Gregg A. Krick and Holly A. Krick $560,000
448 Longtown Road W. from Emily Rose Thomas, Sandra Ann Thomas and Robert Joseph Thomas, Jr. to John S. Samson and Julia B. Vassar Samson $337,500
105 Beer Creek Court from Estate of Norman O. Tichnell to Karly Warren $322,500
108 Black Elk Lane from Anthea Maffett a/k/a Anthea Maffet to Kadeem E. Thomas-Evans $138,000
1225 Valley Estates Drive from Essex Homes Southeast, Inc. to James D. Harris and Kimberly L. Harris $363,055
235 Merrimont Drive from Department of Veterans Affairs to Emanuel D. Jacobs and Shonquilla A. Hudson $240,000
193 Upperwing Trail from Mungo Home Properties, LLC to Mohanpreet Sandhu and Indradeep Gorayha $359,696
423 Maple Valley Loop from Essex Homes Southeast, Inc. to James E. Washington, Jr. and Kimberly D. Washington $326,725
29036
2295 Harvestwood Lane from Mungo Home Properties LLC to Jason E. Cartwright and Michele M. Cartwright $341,992
157 Lockleigh Lane from Gabriel D. Penfield and Megan M. Penfield to Arthur A. Stidham, Sylvia L. Stidham and Harris Jackson $269,990
30 Hilton Glen Court from Michael D. Hackett and Ginger D. Hackett to Brendan D. Gates and Christie K. Gates $250,000
336 Anchor Bend Drive from Warren David Daily to John M. Padula and Emily H. Padula $475,000
116 Kingship Drive from Paul Shilling to Christopher A. Montali and Alexia S. Montali $279,900
29045
935 Hargrave Bend from Mungo Home Properties, LLC to Joshua A. Willis and Deitra R. Wilkins $281,745
824 Spears Drive from Christina Michelle Lanthier to Jessica Scrimo $150,000
171 Catawba Hill Drive from Mungo Home Properties LLC to Wade Murphy and Pamela Murphy $259,900
116 Pepper Grass Drive from Donald R. Weaver to Demosthenes T. Ford $140,500
216 Hickory Hill Trail from Victoria B. Anderson a/k/a Victoria Anderson a/k/a Victoria Georganne Burr to Mark Manicone and Alexandra Manicone $129,900
584 Silver Spoon Lane from Richard C. Hall Jr. and Kimberly Hall to Keisha Gene Ware $171,000
228 Liberty Ridge Drive from Mungo Home Properties LLC to Gregory W. Burden and Evangeline D. Burden $236,090
29061
235 Quail Creek Drive from Robert L. Harper to Sebrenna G.L. Goodson $106,000
29063
6 Ascot Ridge Court from Dina M. Byrne to Edward A. Sturgeon Jr. $565,000
112 Tamworth Court from Russell E. Koch to Conrex Master LLC $118,000
1003 Steeple Ridge Road from Sue Sexton Marsh Revocable Trust to Robert C . Spadaccini and Barbara J. Spadaccini $549,000
110 Signal Lane from Fox Trail Inc. to James T. Kirby and Sarah G. Kirby $185,000
154 Cabin Drive from David Allen Jefferson and Shirrell Jefferson to David F. Armstrong and Penny L. Armstrong $245,000
109 Brafield Place from Drucilla Nesmith Barker to SFR JV-1 Property LLC $110,000
60 Old Well Road from Travis Brannon and Shayna Brannon to SFR JV-1 Property, LLC $106,000
1038 Marina Road from Van C. Porter, Jr. to Michael Jason Jokerst $309,900
925 Chadford Road from Vaughn Gooch and Suzanne Gooch to Jeffery McCall $127,000
504 Staffwood Drive from Thomas P. Dompier and Jennifer N. Dompier to Shontal Y. Flemon $194,000
20 Marabou Court from Gloria McSorley to Natalia Kollmann $136,000
250 Cedar Hollow Lane from Great Southern Homes Inc. to Brian K. Morin and Michelle Gainor-Morin $330,223
305 Steeple Crest N. from Kyle D. Whetstone and Lisa A. Whetstone to Stuart W. Wickersham and Kelli M. Wickersham $390,000
201 Leamington Way from Lily Santander IRA to Raymond E. Washington and Cherilyn Washington $219,947
29075
1131 Ralph Counts Road from Edward L. Welsh Jr. to Richard C. Powell and Megan W. Powell $240,000
1101 Dan Comalander Drive from Alvin O. Lindler and Berley C. Lindler, Jr. to Humble Blessings, LLC $318,704
29201
1520 Senate St., Unit 41 from David J. Watkins, II to Daniel V. Malley $144,000
2134 Wallace St. from Jennifer K. Gilmore to Daniel R. Wagner and Rachel C. Walker $135,000
25 Riverview Court from Zachary W. Kirby to Jacob Laney Kirby $128,000
29203
305 Summerlea Drive from Stephen D. Shales and Erinn L. Shales to MACH3 and Amanda Graves $154,700
1401 Lester Drive from Diason Reality, LLC to Faye J. Cleckley $140,000
534 Providence Crossing Drive from Chae Moon Park and Eun Mi Park to Britni Marie Williams $100,500
400 Providence Plantation Circle from Audrey K. Boyer to Paul L. Barndt and Valerie A. Barndt $150,000
29204
2415 Carroll Drive from Daniel R. Schrall and Anna W. Schrall to Andrew J. Lisinski $136,500
29205
3717 Monroe St. from John Eric Ashton to Sean D. Higgins and Dana R. Higgins $288,000
1019 Elm Avenue from Palmetto Elite Properties, LLC to Matthew Paul Fournier and Caitlin Starr McDonough $163,500
3718 Heyward St. from Peter E. Keup and Jennifer R. Keup to Melissa Nicole Burton Irrevocable Trust $300,000
29206
2009 Atascadero Drive from Paul David Crossland to David Vitali Crossland $100,000
3727 Greenleaf Road from Charles W. Millender III to Susan Gaskin $190,000
5913 Northridge Road from Varun K. Bhalla to Caroline D. Jeffords $369,000
19 Lakecrest Drive from Codyson Enterprises, LLC to James P. Hall and Stephanie R. Hall $227,000
1340 Whittaker Drive from Jennie A. Draffin to Michael Ross Sawyer $277,500
29209
209 Village Walk from Bryan K. Della Volpe and Kyleem Della Volpe to Donald E. Vota, III $132,500
1240 Atlas Way from Richard A. Kittrell to Cal-Flo, LLC $225,000
7524 Charles Ferry Drive from Patricia L. Miranda f/k/a Patricia M. Shows to Tyra Stroman Harris and Patrick Derrell Wannamaker $127,900
3104 Berkeley Forest Drive from Audrey Bishop Trujillano a/k/a Audrey B. Trujillano to James O. Rogers and Natasha H. Rogers $165,000
113 Shagbark Avenue from 864 Investments, LLC and Papanoo, LLC to William C. Todd $104,000
109 Rook Branch Lane from Betty G. Boswell to Gregory C. Franke and Kathleen B. Franke $254,000
17 Eason Court from Gregory Clarke Franke and Kathleen Blackburn Franke to Shamecca Latay Toney $149,000
613 Planters Drive from Mary Ashleigh G. Sandel, Dane A. Graham, Jr., Shannon M. Bailey, Garrett W. Graham and Brandon M. Graham to Richland County $176,000
366 Vermillion Drive from Southern Traditional Homes, Inc. to Larry A. Harrison $187,900
29210
1360 Young Drive from Geah N. Pressgrove to Anthony Anderson $105,500
124 Normandy Road from David M. Elwart to Donald P. Supplee and Sharon L. Supplee $160,000
902 Nannyberry Lane from M M Residential Rentals, LLC to Callie Morrison $139,900
400 Angel Grove Lane from McGuinn Homes, LLC to Auja White $139,900
121 Nobility Drive from Great Southern Homes, Inc. to James P. Eish $105,500
924 Janice Drive from BPIM, LLC f/k/a Beach Property Investment and Management, LLC to Serena L. Concepcion $174,000
1636 Morninghill Drive from Regions Bank to Jerry Alexander and Daphne W. Alexander $107,000
1716 Fairhaven Drive from Dudley Jackson to Cassandra Lapsley $138,500
912 Saint Andrews from Cornerstone Property Solutions, LLC to Formine, LLC and Love & Care Home Health Care Agency, LLC $145,000
29212
11 Gaitwood Court from Kookie L. McGuire Dean to Jeremy D. Mitchum $170,000
42 Haven Ridge Court from Samir A. Samour and Kamleh D. Samour to 432 Calbrieth Circle $119,000
124 Shadowpine Road from Donald C. Broadway to Matthew Carl Lyons $160,000
29223
128 Beaver Dam Road from Wallace D. Corley and Susan W. Corley to James Bartlay Aluri $250,000
100 Paces Run Court from Wilkinson Columbia I, LLC to Upstate Paces Run, LLC $18,250,000
2016 Legrand Road from National Home Builders, LLC to Darlene Adams $222,000
8 Glennvale Court from Eduardo F. Irizarry to SFR JV-1 Property, LLC $126,000
1249 Rabon Pond Drive from Megan J. Garrett to Reinaldo O. Sabb and Ebony L. Turner $178,000
8 Baltusrol Court from Kevin W. Crossland to Alexandero D. Hartsell and Malerie F. Hartsell $110,000
141 Whixley Lane from Heyward C. Ringer to SFR JV-1 Property, LLC $115,000
1114 Enclave Way from Estate of Kirby K. Werninck to Kent M. Chase and Susan E. Chase $522,000
529 Vega Drive from Nex Ventures Realty, Inc. to Camilla Elaine Cheeseboro $128,000
29229
718 Brannigan Lane from MM Residential Properties, LLC to Bernard Burgess, Jr. and Tiffany Burgess $185,000
5 Shellwood Court from Summit Properties to Crystal Diamond $139,900
160 Palmetto Park Circle from Margaret E. Downing to Taylor Oshay Carter and Amber Kopec $137,500
2000 Lake Carolina Drive from Undreed Buissereth and Wilziane Buissereth to SFR JV-1 Property, LLC $146,000
3 Sam Snead Court from Gregory Davis to Luong V. Nguyen $218,000
958 Centennial Drive from Essex Homes Southeast, Inc. to Daniel Ingram $275,000
1017 Acacia Lane from Great Southern Homes, Inc. to Phallene-Tia Roach and Tyson Roach $217,231
105 Valhalla Drive from The Hangar, LLC to Christopher H. Crimminger and Chanda R. Crimminger $146,150
Lexington County
29033
2012 Bay St. from Mary M. Lieberman a/k/a Mary Lieberman a/k/a Mary Hodgin to David L. Fulmer, Jr. $137,000
2450 Charleston Highway from Gloria H. Amaker to Cayce Holdings, LLC $100,000
29036
408 Woolbright Court from Fortress Homes, LLC to Dru Matthews-Schuetterie $251,890
115 Medge Creek Court from Annette R. Booth to Geoffrey Malone Gleaton and Charlene Garrick Gleaton $380,000
200 Tanners Mill Way from Mark E. Landry and Susan A. Gauvin to Michael D. Branham and Linda Branham $220,000
615 Pine Meadow Court from Preferred Properties LLC of Irmo to Shelby W. Judd $285,000
216 Wessinger Farms Road from Fortress Homes LLC to Michael V. Mead and April Mead $259,390
223 Alice Drive from Bert L. Kosbar and Rachel Barbara James Kosbar to Ann Miller Edwards $255,000
107 Shipyard Boulevard from Michael S. Holster and Kirsten B. Holster a/k/a Kristen B. Holster to Samantha Lyne Pickett $173,500
508 Pine Log Run from D.R. Horton, Inc. to Nicholas Boyle and Nicole Boyle $250,000
29053
109 Powder Horn Drive from Wilma Ann Krewson to Paul Wayne Kenyon $108,000
29054
511 Ben Franklin Road from Ashley Nicole Clark and Lee Leavitt Clark to Justin Sitton and Alana Sitton $115,000
Parcel D, 6.07 acres, Priceville Road from JCW Farms, LLC to James Chadrick Todd and Sarah Elizabeth Todd $115,000
314 Wire Road from Allison W. Eades to Steven Cabrera and Larem Cabrera $195,000
335 Breezy Bay Court from Frederick E. Grieb Revocable Living Trust to Evan L. Thames and Steve M. Robison $328,000
29063
201 Blue Cedar Road from Lisa L. Woods to Bonnie J. Stewart $165,000
29070
146 Switch Grass Drive from McGuinn Homes, LLC to Gregory A. Watson, Jr. and Tammy M. Watson $173,902
29072
408 Faskin Lane from David E. Frye, III to 525 Columbia, LLC $270,000
145 Hammock Drive from Palmetto Residential Rentals, LLC to Turkessa S. Merriweather and Ricky M. Reed $189,900
344 Presque Isle Road from Jorge A. Andrew and Ana T. Andrew to Nicholas Duesler and Dana Duesler $282,000
663 Park Road from Samantha M. Deese to Amanda Leigh Harrison $195,000
224 Allenbrooke Drive from Preston H. McCamy to Shuler C. Hayes and Lindsey R. Lewis $189,000
210 Railroad Avenue from Dennis G. Shaw and Ginger Hanson Shaw to Benjamin Richard Matthews and Brittany Webster Matthews $235,000
137 Madison Park Drive from Mungo Homes Properties, LLC to Steven Kyle Sulser and Kaycee Nichole Sulser $235,000
191 Phoenix Lane from Acacia L. Hoover to Daniel E. Carrillo and Kimberly D. Carrillo $154,000
800 Park Road from Christopher Lee Melton and Diana Wilson Melton to Seejil S. Dan $107,000
424 Old Cherokee Road from Enlow Wilkie Investments, LLC to Southern Medical Investments, LLC $450,000
2203 Laryn Lane from Helga Bodling to Donald R. Sigley and Betty M. Sigley $285,000
812 Blue Quill Court from International Columbia, LLC to Matthew E. Souther and Martha S. Souther $150,000
149 Belle Chase Drive from Lauren T. Prahl to Johnnie R. Lawson, Jr. and Thomasina Odom Lawson $409,250
227 Nehemiah Road from McGuinn Homes, LLC to Fred Styles, Jr. and Ebony Styles $213,895
30 Crescent Moon Court from Johnny James Ray, III to Michael A. Mancino $115,000
213 Ashmore Lane from Christopher L. Broome and Nikki D. Broome to Pritesh R. Patel and Minal D. Patel $199,000
539 Treehouse Lane from JJ&Z Builders, LLC to Jeffrey David Tarpley and Susan V. Tarpley $291,000
406 Litchfield Lane from Essex Homes Southeast, Inc. to Kanubhai P. Patel $384,898
134 Yellowbark Drive from Mungo Homes Properties, LLC to John P. Kish and Cynthia J. Kish $399,529
124 Underwood Drive from Matthew T. Schilit to Austin S. Freeland and Ayla Freeland $187,000
244 Sunset Point Drive from Great Southern Homes, Inc. to Brittany Buchanan $226,221
301 Harbor Heights Drive from S2 Properties, LLC to Sandra J. Avayou and David J. Avayou $120,000
322 Dungannon Drive from Lloyd A. Forbes and Kimberly Jeneil Forbes to Paul J. Sagona and Molly D. Sagona $585,000
206 Chowning Place from Lisa N. Accordini and Donald L. Accordini Jr. to Robert Soloman Reese $285,000
135 Wildlife Grove Road from D.R. Horton, Inc. to William A. Gantt and Stacey L. Gantt $277,000
321 Catawba Trail from William Pratt Mounfield Jr. and Leugina Carter Mounfield to Cartus Financial Corporation $215,000
321 Catawba Trail from Cartus Financialo Corporation to Anthony A. Laaper $215,000
140 Rollingwood Drive from Christopher D. Carter and Nicole L. Carter to Robert J. Pitt and Marie H. Pitt $230,000
85 Circleview Drive from McCathern Family Revocable Living Trust to Adam Kessinger and Chareassa Kessinger $254,900
564 Charles Court from Scott A. Crede and Tracey Crede to Alvin Lee Day and Stani Day $448,000
115 Armanda Road from Justin L. Meadows and Amy L. Meadows to Kimberly D. LaMarche $165,000
192 Park Place Circle from James K. Hardin to Matthew Buchanan and Rachel Buchanan $329,530
112 Secret Cove Drive from Sean D. Higgins and Dana R. Higgins to Herman Ray Northcott Jr., Gilda L. Northcott, Herman Ray Northcott, III and Lara Northcott $320,000
154 Honey Hill Court from Garrett Presor and Jaime Presor to Brandon Lee Wright and Mary E. Proctor $172,000
719 Dawsons Park Way from Great Southern Homes, Inc. to Robert Russell Hunter $171,000
209 Royal Creek Drive from Nex Ventures Realty, Inc. to James H. Riddle, III and Elizabeth G. Riddle $377,000
109 Gates Circle from Wenhao Yang and Ting Sun to Coleen Ruth VanDyke $481,900
658 Tailwater Bend from Christopher H. Brownlee and Susan W. Brownlee to N. Cooley and Charles C. Pulliam $435,000
209 Avensong Drive from Mungo Homes Properties, LLC to Christopher R. Harrison and Paige Kristen Harrison $288,000
241 Woodmill Circle from Rachel E. Kelley to Simran P. Singh $255,000
562 Hopscotch Lane from McGuinn Homes, LLC to Eric W. Morrison and Patricia C. Morrison $245,518
133 Tybo Drive from Rozier Family Trust, LLC f/k/a EMR & Associates, LLC to Eli Rozier and Deborah Rozier $135,000
124 Alston Circle from Richard W. Monk and Lauren T. Monk to Andrew T. Johnson and Madaleine M. Johnson $460,000
252 Mooring Lane from Arthur G. Fusco and June S. Fusco to Dawn S. Cole $752,500
1441 Old Chapin Road, Unit 413 from Janice McMeekin to Paul Creighton and Karen Creighton $280,000
211 Plantation Drive from Herbert R. Koon Jr. to Nathan Jon Dick and Sara M. Dick $182,000
256 Ashmore Lane from Gregory Bingel to Evan Talib and Thaer A. Almetalege $195,000
29073
820 Oxbury Lane from Mungo Homes Properties, LLC to Robb A. Armstrong and Deborah R. Armstrong $254,000
216 Mariscat Place from Archstone Properties, LLC to Adam W. Quattlebaum and Megan A. Quattlebaum $152,900
123 Stanley Court from Larry L. Wilson, Jr. to Taylor Elizabeth Snellgrove and Brett Landis $155,000
228 Louisa Lane from Delbert Hammer and Brenda L. Robertson n/k/a Brenda L. Robertson Hammer to Ryan J. Key and Magen D. Key $129,000
708 Spring Cress Drive from Essex Homes Southeast, Inc. to James Eugene Black and Rebecca Leigh Black $260,217
1171 Long Ridge Way from Essex Homes Southeast, Inc. to Brook T. Smith and Cathy C. Smith $399,700
867 Winter Flower Drive from Great Southern Homes Inc. to Phillip R. Johns $162,480
81 Mayapple Drive from Great Southern Homes Inc. to Ryan M. Sandusky and Erin T. Sandusky $184,000
182 Mesa Verde Drive from Kaycee N. Sulser and Steven K. Sulser to Terrence Oldaker, Jr. $189,900
482 Riglaw Circle from Susan K. Cribbs f/k/a Susan Kraft Caron and Jeffrey S. McManus to Benjamin Morris Lipton and Kelsey Rebecca Calhoun Lipton $225,000
537 Long Ridge Drive from Essex Homes Southeast Inc. to Sean Coffey $291,589
923 Cane Ash Court from Essex Homes Southeast Inc. to Mark J. Rish and April J. Rish $329,805
120 Robin Road from Scott Jacoby and Regina Jacoby to Elizabeth M. Sudol $175,000
183 Double Eagle Circle from Joshua D. Smith to Kelsey Miles and Morris Miles $137,000
103 Sweetbay Court from Charles B. Smith to Gabrielle Dominae Ford $184,900
530 Kaymin Hill Court from Mark A. Ridgell to Michael A. Alberti and Donna M. Taylor $225,000
210 Sparrow Point Court from Robert C. Bruorton and Molly M. Bruorton to Zachary Richard Beam $141,500
103 Snow Lane from Kay Pritchard to Lawrence Coleman $158,000
1063 Old Orangeburg Road from William L. Mathias to Clayton D. Macaulay $150,000
112 Shady Oak Drive from John Johnson to William Hoole, Clare Hoole and Pierce Hoole $147,000
29160
216 Lee Witt Road from Citigroup Mortgage Loan Trust to Thomas William Jerome and Terri Kay Jerome $101,960
29169
206 Marabou Circle from Melba C. Ivey Trust to David Britt and Stephanie E. Britt $185,458
1612 C. Avenue from Cindy L. Alba to Benjamin Kohsmann $124,800
Corporate Boulevard off Chris Drive from Milton L. Brazell to 103 Corporate Blvd, LLC $375,000
148 Manning Drive from Jeffrey B. Lindsey and Pamela Lindsey to Robert Trevor Bedell and Shannon R. Bedell $200,000
805 Ontario Drive from Morgan P. Allen to Rebecca Rose Putterman and Jordan Franklin Lawrence $163,999
113 Hammonds Hill Drive from Laura Jean Pace to Lucile R. Turner $168,000
142 Agape Village Court from G & M Holding Company, Inc. to Walter C. McGill $132,000
29170
210 Oristo Ridge Way from Essex Homes Southeast, Inc. to Timothy Vance Bowden and Robyn Eller Bowden $172,500
172 Cherry Grove Drive from Jamel C. King to SFR JV-Property, LLC $100,000
304 Oristo Ridge Way from Essex Homes Southeast, Inc. to Torrye Holloway $156,500
228 Darby Way from Joseph Brian Williams to Sherri Frank $135,000
312 Devinrock Court from Roger Villegas and Misaray A. Villegas to Vincent Cornet Davis $154,732
129 Santa Barbara Court from 129 Santa Barbara, LLC to Brandon J. Starr $135,000
111 Adler Road from William Arnold Epley, Jr. and Andrea Marie Epley to Katherine Marie Roth $156,500
430 Henslowe Lane from Tommy C. Williams to SFR3, LLC $196,000
204 Shell Mound Court from McGuinn Homes, LLC to Courtney Renee Stoutmire $201,000
29210
321 Westlawn Road from Jeffrey Leo Houglin to Kevin Houglin $175,000
555 Sulgrave Drive from Charles P. Griffin n/k/a Charles Geffen and Gaynell Gavin to Justin Farmer, Sr. $148,500
213 Silvermill Court from Martha RSCQ Lube n/k/a Martha Scherer Robinson to Lyndon P. Graves, II $182,500
29212
319 Lockner Road from Jason Louis Galens to Steven A. Huneycutt $144,500
223 Greenstone Way from Alison Senn and Matthew Senn to Venkateswarlu Vuddandapu and Satyavathi Koganti $245,000
Lincreek Drive from Katharine S. Moorer to Richard M. Waddell and Michelle W. Waddell $138,000
157 Stone Column Way from Laura Whiteway Rogerson to Charles B. White, Jr. and Mellisa L. White $260,000
236 Quincannon Road from Travis C. Lide to Conrex Master, LLC $100,000
308 Longbow Court from Robert J. Barham and Valerie M. Barham to George Howard and Lisa Janine Howard $210,000
308 Winding Way from Paul Drumfield to Lisa L. Woods $216,900
Kershaw County
29020
10 Lydford Lane from Sally Wright Furlong Living Trust to Joe S. Hornsby and Ruby H. Hornsby $186,000
126 Leonard Circle from Paula J. Malone to Jonathan J. Coville $172,000
146 Colony Drive from Great Southern Homes, Inc. to Lori Ann Giallanzo and George Joseph Giallanzo $214,318
1510 Hilton St., 1607 Barrett St., 130 DeKalb St., 630 and 640 Seegars Circle, 841 Old Stagecoach Road, 2267 Mt. Hebron Road and 1718 Jefferson Davis Highway, from Ruby M. Jones and Estate of Bobby Joe Jones to Arthur Investments of Grandville, LLC $225,000
1710 Broad St. from Dennis G. Arledge, Sr. and Lori S. Arledge to Harry C. Woolington $126,500
1918 Barfield St. from Re-Fab, Inc. to Lauren McCaskill and Dottie R. Bell $117,000
2004 Oak Hills Road from Natalie L. Bonner to Amy Brewington $110,000
2660 Harbor View Road from Terry R. Galloway and Linda L. Galloway to Floyd Tillman Quick and Doris R. Ussery $274,000
29032
1315, 1341 and 1349 US Highway 1 from Southern Property Enterprises, L.L.C. to StayLock Storage Acquisition I, LLC $957,500
29078
109 Truesdell Avenue from Robert William Hatch to Wesley Devin Rex Cook and Susan Gail Cook $132,500
149 Willow Creek Boulevard, Apt. 3A from C. Steven Spring to Abigail Jordan Trapp $105,000
25 Ward Road from Thomas C. Anderson to NFD Building, LLC $300,000
26 Furlong Downs St. from Kent C. Guthrie to Marshall Lesuer, Debra Lesuer and Carina Guthrie $174,000
29718
5537 Holley Road from Estate of Grace H. Holley a/k/a Grace Horton Holley to Billy McGugan, Jr. and Alyson D. McGugan $125,000
