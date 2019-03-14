Latest News

Columbia apartment complex sells for $18 million

By Jeff Wilkinson

March 14, 2019 11:54 AM

A Columbia apartment complex has been sold.

The Paces Run Apartments complex at 100 Paces Run Court was sold by Wilkinson Columbia I, LLC to Upstate Paces Run, LLC for $18.25 million.

The complex is across Parklane Road from the Richland County Tennis Center.

Here are the other property transfers for the week.

Top Five Richland County

100 Paces Run Court 29223 from Wilkinson Columbia I, LLC to Upstate Paces Run, LLC $18,250,000

6 Ascot Ridge Court 29063 from Dina M. Byrne to Edward A. Sturgeon Jr. $565,000

26 Egremont Court 29016 from Hillary A. Keppery Revocable Trust to Gregg A. Krick and Holly A. Krick $560,000

1003 Steeple Ridge Road 29063 from Sue Sexton Marsh Revocable Trust to Robert C . Spadaccini and Barbara J. Spadaccini $549,000

1114 Enclave Way 29223 from Estate of Kirby K. Werninck to Kent M. Chase and Susan E. Chase $522,000

Top Five Lexington County

252 Mooring Lane 29072 from Arthur G. Fusco and June S. Fusco to Dawn S. Cole $752,500

322 Dungannon Drive 29072 from Lloyd A. Forbes and Kimberly Jeneil Forbes to Paul J. Sagona and Molly D. Sagona $585,000

109 Gates Circle 29072 from Wenhao Yang and Ting Sun to Coleen Ruth VanDyke $481,900

124 Alston Circle 29072 from Richard W. Monk and Lauren T. Monk to Andrew T. Johnson and Madaleine M. Johnson $460,000

424 Old Cherokee Road 29072 from Enlow Wilkie Investments, LLC to Southern Medical Investments, LLC $450,000

Top Three Kershaw County

1315, 1341 and 1349 U.S. Highway 1 29032 from Southern Property Enterprises, L.L.C. to StayLock Storage Acquisition I, LLC $957,500

25 Ward Road 29078 from Thomas C. Anderson to NFD Building, LLC $300,000

2660 Harbor View Road 29020 from Terry R. Galloway and Linda L. Galloway to Floyd Tillman Quick and Doris R. Ussery $274,000

Richland County

29016

755 Pebblebranch Lane from Mungo Home Properties, LLC to Jesse H. Latham $199,900

26 Egremont Court from Hillary A. Keppery Revocable Trust to Gregg A. Krick and Holly A. Krick $560,000

448 Longtown Road W. from Emily Rose Thomas, Sandra Ann Thomas and Robert Joseph Thomas, Jr. to John S. Samson and Julia B. Vassar Samson $337,500

105 Beer Creek Court from Estate of Norman O. Tichnell to Karly Warren $322,500

108 Black Elk Lane from Anthea Maffett a/k/a Anthea Maffet to Kadeem E. Thomas-Evans $138,000

1225 Valley Estates Drive from Essex Homes Southeast, Inc. to James D. Harris and Kimberly L. Harris $363,055

235 Merrimont Drive from Department of Veterans Affairs to Emanuel D. Jacobs and Shonquilla A. Hudson $240,000

193 Upperwing Trail from Mungo Home Properties, LLC to Mohanpreet Sandhu and Indradeep Gorayha $359,696

423 Maple Valley Loop from Essex Homes Southeast, Inc. to James E. Washington, Jr. and Kimberly D. Washington $326,725

29036

2295 Harvestwood Lane from Mungo Home Properties LLC to Jason E. Cartwright and Michele M. Cartwright $341,992

157 Lockleigh Lane from Gabriel D. Penfield and Megan M. Penfield to Arthur A. Stidham, Sylvia L. Stidham and Harris Jackson $269,990

30 Hilton Glen Court from Michael D. Hackett and Ginger D. Hackett to Brendan D. Gates and Christie K. Gates $250,000

336 Anchor Bend Drive from Warren David Daily to John M. Padula and Emily H. Padula $475,000

116 Kingship Drive from Paul Shilling to Christopher A. Montali and Alexia S. Montali $279,900

29045

935 Hargrave Bend from Mungo Home Properties, LLC to Joshua A. Willis and Deitra R. Wilkins $281,745

824 Spears Drive from Christina Michelle Lanthier to Jessica Scrimo $150,000

171 Catawba Hill Drive from Mungo Home Properties LLC to Wade Murphy and Pamela Murphy $259,900

116 Pepper Grass Drive from Donald R. Weaver to Demosthenes T. Ford $140,500

216 Hickory Hill Trail from Victoria B. Anderson a/k/a Victoria Anderson a/k/a Victoria Georganne Burr to Mark Manicone and Alexandra Manicone $129,900

584 Silver Spoon Lane from Richard C. Hall Jr. and Kimberly Hall to Keisha Gene Ware $171,000

228 Liberty Ridge Drive from Mungo Home Properties LLC to Gregory W. Burden and Evangeline D. Burden $236,090

29061

235 Quail Creek Drive from Robert L. Harper to Sebrenna G.L. Goodson $106,000

29063

6 Ascot Ridge Court from Dina M. Byrne to Edward A. Sturgeon Jr. $565,000

112 Tamworth Court from Russell E. Koch to Conrex Master LLC $118,000

1003 Steeple Ridge Road from Sue Sexton Marsh Revocable Trust to Robert C . Spadaccini and Barbara J. Spadaccini $549,000

110 Signal Lane from Fox Trail Inc. to James T. Kirby and Sarah G. Kirby $185,000

154 Cabin Drive from David Allen Jefferson and Shirrell Jefferson to David F. Armstrong and Penny L. Armstrong $245,000

109 Brafield Place from Drucilla Nesmith Barker to SFR JV-1 Property LLC $110,000

60 Old Well Road from Travis Brannon and Shayna Brannon to SFR JV-1 Property, LLC $106,000

1038 Marina Road from Van C. Porter, Jr. to Michael Jason Jokerst $309,900

925 Chadford Road from Vaughn Gooch and Suzanne Gooch to Jeffery McCall $127,000

504 Staffwood Drive from Thomas P. Dompier and Jennifer N. Dompier to Shontal Y. Flemon $194,000

20 Marabou Court from Gloria McSorley to Natalia Kollmann $136,000

250 Cedar Hollow Lane from Great Southern Homes Inc. to Brian K. Morin and Michelle Gainor-Morin $330,223

305 Steeple Crest N. from Kyle D. Whetstone and Lisa A. Whetstone to Stuart W. Wickersham and Kelli M. Wickersham $390,000

201 Leamington Way from Lily Santander IRA to Raymond E. Washington and Cherilyn Washington $219,947

29075

1131 Ralph Counts Road from Edward L. Welsh Jr. to Richard C. Powell and Megan W. Powell $240,000

1101 Dan Comalander Drive from Alvin O. Lindler and Berley C. Lindler, Jr. to Humble Blessings, LLC $318,704

29201

1520 Senate St., Unit 41 from David J. Watkins, II to Daniel V. Malley $144,000

2134 Wallace St. from Jennifer K. Gilmore to Daniel R. Wagner and Rachel C. Walker $135,000

25 Riverview Court from Zachary W. Kirby to Jacob Laney Kirby $128,000

29203

305 Summerlea Drive from Stephen D. Shales and Erinn L. Shales to MACH3 and Amanda Graves $154,700

1401 Lester Drive from Diason Reality, LLC to Faye J. Cleckley $140,000

534 Providence Crossing Drive from Chae Moon Park and Eun Mi Park to Britni Marie Williams $100,500

400 Providence Plantation Circle from Audrey K. Boyer to Paul L. Barndt and Valerie A. Barndt $150,000

29204

2415 Carroll Drive from Daniel R. Schrall and Anna W. Schrall to Andrew J. Lisinski $136,500

29205

3717 Monroe St. from John Eric Ashton to Sean D. Higgins and Dana R. Higgins $288,000

1019 Elm Avenue from Palmetto Elite Properties, LLC to Matthew Paul Fournier and Caitlin Starr McDonough $163,500

3718 Heyward St. from Peter E. Keup and Jennifer R. Keup to Melissa Nicole Burton Irrevocable Trust $300,000

29206

2009 Atascadero Drive from Paul David Crossland to David Vitali Crossland $100,000

3727 Greenleaf Road from Charles W. Millender III to Susan Gaskin $190,000

5913 Northridge Road from Varun K. Bhalla to Caroline D. Jeffords $369,000

19 Lakecrest Drive from Codyson Enterprises, LLC to James P. Hall and Stephanie R. Hall $227,000

1340 Whittaker Drive from Jennie A. Draffin to Michael Ross Sawyer $277,500

29209

209 Village Walk from Bryan K. Della Volpe and Kyleem Della Volpe to Donald E. Vota, III $132,500

1240 Atlas Way from Richard A. Kittrell to Cal-Flo, LLC $225,000

7524 Charles Ferry Drive from Patricia L. Miranda f/k/a Patricia M. Shows to Tyra Stroman Harris and Patrick Derrell Wannamaker $127,900

3104 Berkeley Forest Drive from Audrey Bishop Trujillano a/k/a Audrey B. Trujillano to James O. Rogers and Natasha H. Rogers $165,000

113 Shagbark Avenue from 864 Investments, LLC and Papanoo, LLC to William C. Todd $104,000

109 Rook Branch Lane from Betty G. Boswell to Gregory C. Franke and Kathleen B. Franke $254,000

17 Eason Court from Gregory Clarke Franke and Kathleen Blackburn Franke to Shamecca Latay Toney $149,000

613 Planters Drive from Mary Ashleigh G. Sandel, Dane A. Graham, Jr., Shannon M. Bailey, Garrett W. Graham and Brandon M. Graham to Richland County $176,000

366 Vermillion Drive from Southern Traditional Homes, Inc. to Larry A. Harrison $187,900

29210

1360 Young Drive from Geah N. Pressgrove to Anthony Anderson $105,500

124 Normandy Road from David M. Elwart to Donald P. Supplee and Sharon L. Supplee $160,000

902 Nannyberry Lane from M M Residential Rentals, LLC to Callie Morrison $139,900

400 Angel Grove Lane from McGuinn Homes, LLC to Auja White $139,900

121 Nobility Drive from Great Southern Homes, Inc. to James P. Eish $105,500

924 Janice Drive from BPIM, LLC f/k/a Beach Property Investment and Management, LLC to Serena L. Concepcion $174,000

1636 Morninghill Drive from Regions Bank to Jerry Alexander and Daphne W. Alexander $107,000

1716 Fairhaven Drive from Dudley Jackson to Cassandra Lapsley $138,500

912 Saint Andrews from Cornerstone Property Solutions, LLC to Formine, LLC and Love & Care Home Health Care Agency, LLC $145,000

29212

11 Gaitwood Court from Kookie L. McGuire Dean to Jeremy D. Mitchum $170,000

42 Haven Ridge Court from Samir A. Samour and Kamleh D. Samour to 432 Calbrieth Circle $119,000

124 Shadowpine Road from Donald C. Broadway to Matthew Carl Lyons $160,000

29223

128 Beaver Dam Road from Wallace D. Corley and Susan W. Corley to James Bartlay Aluri $250,000

100 Paces Run Court from Wilkinson Columbia I, LLC to Upstate Paces Run, LLC $18,250,000

2016 Legrand Road from National Home Builders, LLC to Darlene Adams $222,000

8 Glennvale Court from Eduardo F. Irizarry to SFR JV-1 Property, LLC $126,000

1249 Rabon Pond Drive from Megan J. Garrett to Reinaldo O. Sabb and Ebony L. Turner $178,000

8 Baltusrol Court from Kevin W. Crossland to Alexandero D. Hartsell and Malerie F. Hartsell $110,000

141 Whixley Lane from Heyward C. Ringer to SFR JV-1 Property, LLC $115,000

1114 Enclave Way from Estate of Kirby K. Werninck to Kent M. Chase and Susan E. Chase $522,000

529 Vega Drive from Nex Ventures Realty, Inc. to Camilla Elaine Cheeseboro $128,000

29229

718 Brannigan Lane from MM Residential Properties, LLC to Bernard Burgess, Jr. and Tiffany Burgess $185,000

5 Shellwood Court from Summit Properties to Crystal Diamond $139,900

160 Palmetto Park Circle from Margaret E. Downing to Taylor Oshay Carter and Amber Kopec $137,500

2000 Lake Carolina Drive from Undreed Buissereth and Wilziane Buissereth to SFR JV-1 Property, LLC $146,000

3 Sam Snead Court from Gregory Davis to Luong V. Nguyen $218,000

958 Centennial Drive from Essex Homes Southeast, Inc. to Daniel Ingram $275,000

1017 Acacia Lane from Great Southern Homes, Inc. to Phallene-Tia Roach and Tyson Roach $217,231

105 Valhalla Drive from The Hangar, LLC to Christopher H. Crimminger and Chanda R. Crimminger $146,150

Lexington County

29033

2012 Bay St. from Mary M. Lieberman a/k/a Mary Lieberman a/k/a Mary Hodgin to David L. Fulmer, Jr. $137,000

2450 Charleston Highway from Gloria H. Amaker to Cayce Holdings, LLC $100,000

29036

408 Woolbright Court from Fortress Homes, LLC to Dru Matthews-Schuetterie $251,890

115 Medge Creek Court from Annette R. Booth to Geoffrey Malone Gleaton and Charlene Garrick Gleaton $380,000

200 Tanners Mill Way from Mark E. Landry and Susan A. Gauvin to Michael D. Branham and Linda Branham $220,000

615 Pine Meadow Court from Preferred Properties LLC of Irmo to Shelby W. Judd $285,000

216 Wessinger Farms Road from Fortress Homes LLC to Michael V. Mead and April Mead $259,390

223 Alice Drive from Bert L. Kosbar and Rachel Barbara James Kosbar to Ann Miller Edwards $255,000

107 Shipyard Boulevard from Michael S. Holster and Kirsten B. Holster a/k/a Kristen B. Holster to Samantha Lyne Pickett $173,500

508 Pine Log Run from D.R. Horton, Inc. to Nicholas Boyle and Nicole Boyle $250,000

29053

109 Powder Horn Drive from Wilma Ann Krewson to Paul Wayne Kenyon $108,000

29054

511 Ben Franklin Road from Ashley Nicole Clark and Lee Leavitt Clark to Justin Sitton and Alana Sitton $115,000

Parcel D, 6.07 acres, Priceville Road from JCW Farms, LLC to James Chadrick Todd and Sarah Elizabeth Todd $115,000

314 Wire Road from Allison W. Eades to Steven Cabrera and Larem Cabrera $195,000

335 Breezy Bay Court from Frederick E. Grieb Revocable Living Trust to Evan L. Thames and Steve M. Robison $328,000

29063

201 Blue Cedar Road from Lisa L. Woods to Bonnie J. Stewart $165,000

29070

146 Switch Grass Drive from McGuinn Homes, LLC to Gregory A. Watson, Jr. and Tammy M. Watson $173,902

29072

408 Faskin Lane from David E. Frye, III to 525 Columbia, LLC $270,000

145 Hammock Drive from Palmetto Residential Rentals, LLC to Turkessa S. Merriweather and Ricky M. Reed $189,900

344 Presque Isle Road from Jorge A. Andrew and Ana T. Andrew to Nicholas Duesler and Dana Duesler $282,000

663 Park Road from Samantha M. Deese to Amanda Leigh Harrison $195,000

224 Allenbrooke Drive from Preston H. McCamy to Shuler C. Hayes and Lindsey R. Lewis $189,000

210 Railroad Avenue from Dennis G. Shaw and Ginger Hanson Shaw to Benjamin Richard Matthews and Brittany Webster Matthews $235,000

137 Madison Park Drive from Mungo Homes Properties, LLC to Steven Kyle Sulser and Kaycee Nichole Sulser $235,000

191 Phoenix Lane from Acacia L. Hoover to Daniel E. Carrillo and Kimberly D. Carrillo $154,000

800 Park Road from Christopher Lee Melton and Diana Wilson Melton to Seejil S. Dan $107,000

424 Old Cherokee Road from Enlow Wilkie Investments, LLC to Southern Medical Investments, LLC $450,000

2203 Laryn Lane from Helga Bodling to Donald R. Sigley and Betty M. Sigley $285,000

812 Blue Quill Court from International Columbia, LLC to Matthew E. Souther and Martha S. Souther $150,000

149 Belle Chase Drive from Lauren T. Prahl to Johnnie R. Lawson, Jr. and Thomasina Odom Lawson $409,250

227 Nehemiah Road from McGuinn Homes, LLC to Fred Styles, Jr. and Ebony Styles $213,895

30 Crescent Moon Court from Johnny James Ray, III to Michael A. Mancino $115,000

213 Ashmore Lane from Christopher L. Broome and Nikki D. Broome to Pritesh R. Patel and Minal D. Patel $199,000

539 Treehouse Lane from JJ&Z Builders, LLC to Jeffrey David Tarpley and Susan V. Tarpley $291,000

406 Litchfield Lane from Essex Homes Southeast, Inc. to Kanubhai P. Patel $384,898

134 Yellowbark Drive from Mungo Homes Properties, LLC to John P. Kish and Cynthia J. Kish $399,529

124 Underwood Drive from Matthew T. Schilit to Austin S. Freeland and Ayla Freeland $187,000

244 Sunset Point Drive from Great Southern Homes, Inc. to Brittany Buchanan $226,221

301 Harbor Heights Drive from S2 Properties, LLC to Sandra J. Avayou and David J. Avayou $120,000

322 Dungannon Drive from Lloyd A. Forbes and Kimberly Jeneil Forbes to Paul J. Sagona and Molly D. Sagona $585,000

206 Chowning Place from Lisa N. Accordini and Donald L. Accordini Jr. to Robert Soloman Reese $285,000

135 Wildlife Grove Road from D.R. Horton, Inc. to William A. Gantt and Stacey L. Gantt $277,000

321 Catawba Trail from William Pratt Mounfield Jr. and Leugina Carter Mounfield to Cartus Financial Corporation $215,000

321 Catawba Trail from Cartus Financialo Corporation to Anthony A. Laaper $215,000

140 Rollingwood Drive from Christopher D. Carter and Nicole L. Carter to Robert J. Pitt and Marie H. Pitt $230,000

85 Circleview Drive from McCathern Family Revocable Living Trust to Adam Kessinger and Chareassa Kessinger $254,900

564 Charles Court from Scott A. Crede and Tracey Crede to Alvin Lee Day and Stani Day $448,000

115 Armanda Road from Justin L. Meadows and Amy L. Meadows to Kimberly D. LaMarche $165,000

192 Park Place Circle from James K. Hardin to Matthew Buchanan and Rachel Buchanan $329,530

112 Secret Cove Drive from Sean D. Higgins and Dana R. Higgins to Herman Ray Northcott Jr., Gilda L. Northcott, Herman Ray Northcott, III and Lara Northcott $320,000

154 Honey Hill Court from Garrett Presor and Jaime Presor to Brandon Lee Wright and Mary E. Proctor $172,000

719 Dawsons Park Way from Great Southern Homes, Inc. to Robert Russell Hunter $171,000

209 Royal Creek Drive from Nex Ventures Realty, Inc. to James H. Riddle, III and Elizabeth G. Riddle $377,000

109 Gates Circle from Wenhao Yang and Ting Sun to Coleen Ruth VanDyke $481,900

658 Tailwater Bend from Christopher H. Brownlee and Susan W. Brownlee to N. Cooley and Charles C. Pulliam $435,000

209 Avensong Drive from Mungo Homes Properties, LLC to Christopher R. Harrison and Paige Kristen Harrison $288,000

241 Woodmill Circle from Rachel E. Kelley to Simran P. Singh $255,000

562 Hopscotch Lane from McGuinn Homes, LLC to Eric W. Morrison and Patricia C. Morrison $245,518

133 Tybo Drive from Rozier Family Trust, LLC f/k/a EMR & Associates, LLC to Eli Rozier and Deborah Rozier $135,000

124 Alston Circle from Richard W. Monk and Lauren T. Monk to Andrew T. Johnson and Madaleine M. Johnson $460,000

252 Mooring Lane from Arthur G. Fusco and June S. Fusco to Dawn S. Cole $752,500

1441 Old Chapin Road, Unit 413 from Janice McMeekin to Paul Creighton and Karen Creighton $280,000

211 Plantation Drive from Herbert R. Koon Jr. to Nathan Jon Dick and Sara M. Dick $182,000

256 Ashmore Lane from Gregory Bingel to Evan Talib and Thaer A. Almetalege $195,000

29073

820 Oxbury Lane from Mungo Homes Properties, LLC to Robb A. Armstrong and Deborah R. Armstrong $254,000

216 Mariscat Place from Archstone Properties, LLC to Adam W. Quattlebaum and Megan A. Quattlebaum $152,900

123 Stanley Court from Larry L. Wilson, Jr. to Taylor Elizabeth Snellgrove and Brett Landis $155,000

228 Louisa Lane from Delbert Hammer and Brenda L. Robertson n/k/a Brenda L. Robertson Hammer to Ryan J. Key and Magen D. Key $129,000

708 Spring Cress Drive from Essex Homes Southeast, Inc. to James Eugene Black and Rebecca Leigh Black $260,217

1171 Long Ridge Way from Essex Homes Southeast, Inc. to Brook T. Smith and Cathy C. Smith $399,700

867 Winter Flower Drive from Great Southern Homes Inc. to Phillip R. Johns $162,480

81 Mayapple Drive from Great Southern Homes Inc. to Ryan M. Sandusky and Erin T. Sandusky $184,000

182 Mesa Verde Drive from Kaycee N. Sulser and Steven K. Sulser to Terrence Oldaker, Jr. $189,900

482 Riglaw Circle from Susan K. Cribbs f/k/a Susan Kraft Caron and Jeffrey S. McManus to Benjamin Morris Lipton and Kelsey Rebecca Calhoun Lipton $225,000

537 Long Ridge Drive from Essex Homes Southeast Inc. to Sean Coffey $291,589

923 Cane Ash Court from Essex Homes Southeast Inc. to Mark J. Rish and April J. Rish $329,805

120 Robin Road from Scott Jacoby and Regina Jacoby to Elizabeth M. Sudol $175,000

183 Double Eagle Circle from Joshua D. Smith to Kelsey Miles and Morris Miles $137,000

103 Sweetbay Court from Charles B. Smith to Gabrielle Dominae Ford $184,900

530 Kaymin Hill Court from Mark A. Ridgell to Michael A. Alberti and Donna M. Taylor $225,000

210 Sparrow Point Court from Robert C. Bruorton and Molly M. Bruorton to Zachary Richard Beam $141,500

103 Snow Lane from Kay Pritchard to Lawrence Coleman $158,000

1063 Old Orangeburg Road from William L. Mathias to Clayton D. Macaulay $150,000

112 Shady Oak Drive from John Johnson to William Hoole, Clare Hoole and Pierce Hoole $147,000

29160

216 Lee Witt Road from Citigroup Mortgage Loan Trust to Thomas William Jerome and Terri Kay Jerome $101,960

29169

206 Marabou Circle from Melba C. Ivey Trust to David Britt and Stephanie E. Britt $185,458

1612 C. Avenue from Cindy L. Alba to Benjamin Kohsmann $124,800

Corporate Boulevard off Chris Drive from Milton L. Brazell to 103 Corporate Blvd, LLC $375,000

148 Manning Drive from Jeffrey B. Lindsey and Pamela Lindsey to Robert Trevor Bedell and Shannon R. Bedell $200,000

805 Ontario Drive from Morgan P. Allen to Rebecca Rose Putterman and Jordan Franklin Lawrence $163,999

113 Hammonds Hill Drive from Laura Jean Pace to Lucile R. Turner $168,000

142 Agape Village Court from G & M Holding Company, Inc. to Walter C. McGill $132,000

29170

210 Oristo Ridge Way from Essex Homes Southeast, Inc. to Timothy Vance Bowden and Robyn Eller Bowden $172,500

172 Cherry Grove Drive from Jamel C. King to SFR JV-Property, LLC $100,000

304 Oristo Ridge Way from Essex Homes Southeast, Inc. to Torrye Holloway $156,500

228 Darby Way from Joseph Brian Williams to Sherri Frank $135,000

312 Devinrock Court from Roger Villegas and Misaray A. Villegas to Vincent Cornet Davis $154,732

129 Santa Barbara Court from 129 Santa Barbara, LLC to Brandon J. Starr $135,000

111 Adler Road from William Arnold Epley, Jr. and Andrea Marie Epley to Katherine Marie Roth $156,500

430 Henslowe Lane from Tommy C. Williams to SFR3, LLC $196,000

204 Shell Mound Court from McGuinn Homes, LLC to Courtney Renee Stoutmire $201,000

29210

321 Westlawn Road from Jeffrey Leo Houglin to Kevin Houglin $175,000

555 Sulgrave Drive from Charles P. Griffin n/k/a Charles Geffen and Gaynell Gavin to Justin Farmer, Sr. $148,500

213 Silvermill Court from Martha RSCQ Lube n/k/a Martha Scherer Robinson to Lyndon P. Graves, II $182,500

29212

319 Lockner Road from Jason Louis Galens to Steven A. Huneycutt $144,500

223 Greenstone Way from Alison Senn and Matthew Senn to Venkateswarlu Vuddandapu and Satyavathi Koganti $245,000

Lincreek Drive from Katharine S. Moorer to Richard M. Waddell and Michelle W. Waddell $138,000

157 Stone Column Way from Laura Whiteway Rogerson to Charles B. White, Jr. and Mellisa L. White $260,000

236 Quincannon Road from Travis C. Lide to Conrex Master, LLC $100,000

308 Longbow Court from Robert J. Barham and Valerie M. Barham to George Howard and Lisa Janine Howard $210,000

308 Winding Way from Paul Drumfield to Lisa L. Woods $216,900

Kershaw County

29020

10 Lydford Lane from Sally Wright Furlong Living Trust to Joe S. Hornsby and Ruby H. Hornsby $186,000

126 Leonard Circle from Paula J. Malone to Jonathan J. Coville $172,000

146 Colony Drive from Great Southern Homes, Inc. to Lori Ann Giallanzo and George Joseph Giallanzo $214,318

1510 Hilton St., 1607 Barrett St., 130 DeKalb St., 630 and 640 Seegars Circle, 841 Old Stagecoach Road, 2267 Mt. Hebron Road and 1718 Jefferson Davis Highway, from Ruby M. Jones and Estate of Bobby Joe Jones to Arthur Investments of Grandville, LLC $225,000

1710 Broad St. from Dennis G. Arledge, Sr. and Lori S. Arledge to Harry C. Woolington $126,500

1918 Barfield St. from Re-Fab, Inc. to Lauren McCaskill and Dottie R. Bell $117,000

2004 Oak Hills Road from Natalie L. Bonner to Amy Brewington $110,000

2660 Harbor View Road from Terry R. Galloway and Linda L. Galloway to Floyd Tillman Quick and Doris R. Ussery $274,000

29032

1315, 1341 and 1349 US Highway 1 from Southern Property Enterprises, L.L.C. to StayLock Storage Acquisition I, LLC $957,500

29078

109 Truesdell Avenue from Robert William Hatch to Wesley Devin Rex Cook and Susan Gail Cook $132,500

149 Willow Creek Boulevard, Apt. 3A from C. Steven Spring to Abigail Jordan Trapp $105,000

25 Ward Road from Thomas C. Anderson to NFD Building, LLC $300,000

26 Furlong Downs St. from Kent C. Guthrie to Marshall Lesuer, Debra Lesuer and Carina Guthrie $174,000

29718

5537 Holley Road from Estate of Grace H. Holley a/k/a Grace Horton Holley to Billy McGugan, Jr. and Alyson D. McGugan $125,000

Jeff Wilkinson

Jeff Wilkinson has worked for The State for both too long and not long enough. He’s covered politics, city government, history, business, the military, marijuana and the Iraq War. Jeff knows the weird, wonderful and untold secrets of South Carolina. Buy him a shot and he’ll tell you all about them.

