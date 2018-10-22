One day this week: Get back to basics on Main Street

Basic: One of the oldest and chicest put down. While you may not consider yourself #basic, the activities and fall-themed beverages associated with this word aren’t just for millennials. Some of these things are fundamentally fun, and conveniently situated in the heart of our Capital City.
Drink
On Main Street, Blue Flour Bakery’s sidewalk chalkboard has officially announced the arrival of autumn’s essential beverage: the pumpkin spice latte. Fall in love with this spicy, sweet drink while munching on a pumpkin sugar cookie, pumpkin muffin, or a gooey ginger spiced cookie. If all this pumpkin pandemonium has you craving something savory, the Blue Flour team also serves a selection of freshly made offerings daily, including Avocado Toast. Three basic ingredients — avocado, olive oil, bread — but oh so satisfying.
Where to find it: 1210 Main St. 7:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Monday-Friday; 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday. www.blueflour.com.
Leisure
With the tagline, “distinctive jewelry, reclaimed gifts, and unique items,” you might not think of Sunday & Co. as your basic retail outlet, but Heidi Dunn Reidman’s mission is simple: industry to advocacy. All of the merchandise is handmade by female artists from around the world, and sales benefit their respective communities or local organizations. In addition to devoting her store to international artists, Heidi upcycles everyday items, including denim, jewelry boxes, sachets, and pillows. “Reclaimed by Heidi” applies creative touches to these basic objects, and transforms them into works of art — her Frida Kahlo denim could be just the fashion staple you’ve been looking for this fall season.
Where to find it: 1520 Main St. 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Tuesday-Friday; 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday. www.sundaymainstreet.com.
Fun
If these items have you feeling suddenly inspired, be your own artistic muse at Grapes & Gallery, just off Main Street and adjacent to Mast General Store. Drop in for a drink and sign up for one of their artist-led painting sessions which run Wednesday through Saturday. Classes are $35 a person and are capped at 16 seats (so reserve yours early). All participants must be at least 18 years old to paint, and registration closes two hours before class starts. While you can’t BYOB, you can purchase beer or wine from the gallery’s bar (if you’re 21 or older).
Where to find it: 1113 Taylor St. 4-9 p.m. Wednesday-Saturday. www.grapesandgallery.com
Food
Just because you indulged your inner painter doesn’t mean you have to be a “starving artist.” Walk back to Main Street and stop by Lula Drake. What was once a hat shop is now, thanks to the vision and expertise of head sommelier and proprietor Tim Gardner, a wine parlor with a superb rotating list of wines and handcrafted small-plate menu. Every Wednesday, Lula Drake features a signature grilled cheese from chef Pierce Bowers. Gourmet ingredients such as pancetta, whipped goat cheese, and bruleed honeycomb, will have you raising a glass to simple dishes done right.
Where to find it: 1635 Main St. 4 p.m.-midnight Tuesday-Saturday. www.luladrake.com.
