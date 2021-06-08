Will SC city stop a church bell from ringing? Frustrated neighbor says it’s a nuisance

Franklin Smith has lived on Lyttleton Street in the historic district of Camden since 2004. Until two years ago, he said there’s never been a problem with the bell system at the church across the street.

But in 2019, the bell at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church received maintenance and new electrical wiring, according to Rev. John Zimmerman of the church.

At that point, Smith had an issue. The bell was louder, he said, and rang much more frequently. Zimmerman said nothing about the amperage or volume of the bell was intentionally changed.

“I don’t think I should have to put up with it,” said Smith. “It’s an interruption and a distraction.”

Our Lady of Perpetual Help sits tucked away on residential Lyttleton Street in Camden. It is 107 years old, from a similar era as the homes around it. The bell tower is a notable piece of the architecture and has rang since the church’s opening, according to Zimmerman.

Zimmerman also said in an email that he hasn’t heard a single other complaint about the bell.

“I have had numerous conversations with him (Smith), Camden authorities and neighbors. He is the only one who is disturbed by them, as I personally asked our neighbors,” Zimmerman said.

Smith’s biggest argument is that the bell goes against Camden’s city ordinance, which prohibits “The creation and continuation of any loud, disturbing and unnecessary noises.” The ordinance also prohibits “any person to cause, make or contribute to creating any loud or disturbing noise of any character, intensity, or duration as to be detrimental to the life or health of any individual, or such noises as disturb the quiet and peace of any citizen of the city.”

The ordinance lists various noises that are are prohibited, including “any bell or gong attached to any building or premises which disturbs the quiet repose of any person in the vicinity.”

Smith started writing to Zimmerman in December 2019 to express his frustration with the bell. The two went back and forth for months. By May 2020, nothing had happened, so Smith started writing to the city to enforce the ordinance. By December, Smith had received no reply from any member of city council.

After four separate emails to each member of the city council, Smith said he finally called and talked to Stephen Smoak, a council member and lawyer. Smoak told him in an email obtained by The State that, “The church is apparently not interested in changing anything. They believe you are the only one in the town who has a problem with the bells.”

“According to the ordinance, it doesn’t make a difference if it’s one person or 20 people,” Smith said.

Smoak could not be reached for comment. The city manager’s office released a statement that said, “Staff has monitored this complaint and as far as we understand, we believe that there is not an issue except for with one neighbor.”

Smith admitted his frustration is not only with the bell, but with what he says is the city government’s refusal to enforce its own ordinance or to seemingly care about one of its constituents.

“The real problem is nobody gets back to me,” Smith said. “It’s extremely disappointing as a citizen.”

While Smith hasn’t heard of any other neighbors formally complaining about the bell, he believes through conversations with neighbors that others might find it annoying, but do not want to speak out against a church.

“People feel very sensitive about making a complaint against a church,” Smith said.

Katherine Lemay Brown is the owner of a nearby bed and breakfast, the Bloomsbury Inn in Camden. Brown and her husband, Bruce, have lived at the Inn on Lyttleton Street since 2004 and have heard their guests only remark kindly about the bells, she said.

The Browns are also retired military officers who believe the loud noises of jet engines they used to hear are the sound of freedom, Brown said. The church bells remind her of the sound of religious freedom.

“It is unfortunate that someone is complaining/disturbed by the bells,” Brown said in an email. “In comparison to all of the bad and evil in our world, complaining about the church bells is just someone with a bone to pick, someone beating the dead horse, someone who needs something to fill their idle hands.”

The biggest problems Smith has with the bell are that it interrupts his wife’s naps, which she needs for her health, he said, and they interrupt his reading and studying times. Smith is retired and is at home most of the time, which he admits could contribute to his annoyance — he hears the bell more than other neighbors.

He hears the bells so much, he counts them. There are 18 strikes at 8 a.m., 12 p.m. and 6 p.m., and nine strikes on every other hour in between.

“We have all kinds of ordinances, are we going to choose which ones to enforce?”