Living

Get ready for Five Points’ annual Summer Sidewalk Sale event starting this Friday

Columbia’s largest sidewalk sale is back in Five Pointsstarting this Friday.

The Summer Sidewalk Sale, which lasts until Monday, Aug. 16, will coincide with the University of South Carolina’s move-in weekend, Katy Renfroe, manager of the Five Points Association, said in a press release.

“The Five Points Association wants to show students and their families that there is so much more to our village than just the nightlife scene,” Renfroe said in the release. “We have so many unique boutiques and amazing restaurants for students to visit throughout the school year that are affordable for their budget.”

The sale will include deals from popular local vendors and restaurants like Home Team BBQ and Pawleys Front Porch. Live music performances are lined up for every day of the event including music from The Water Kickers, Richard Hurteau and Miss Martina.

Metered parking is available for shoppers, and additional complimentary parking can be found at 2221 Devine St. Pay by Plate options are available at 727 Saluda Ave and 812 Pavillion Ave.

Today’s top headlines

Sign up for the PM Newsletter and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Vendors and deals

Loose Lucy’s

2G’s Clothing Company

$2 for 2 months

Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more

CLAIM OFFER

Carolina Barber Shop

Home Team BBQ

Good for the Sole Shoes

Corbeau

Crowntown Cannabis (formerly Charlotte CBD Five Points)

Gibson’s

Revente

Sid & Nancy

Pawleys Front Porch

Vestique

Coastal Carolina National Bank

Profile Image of Sofia Sanchez
Sofia Sanchez
Sofia Sanchez is a breaking news reporter at The Island Packet and Beaufort Gazette. She reports on crime and developing stories in Beaufort and its surrounding areas. Sofia is a Cuban-American reporter from Florida and graduated from Florida International University in 2020.
  Comments  
$2 for 2 months
#ReadLocal

Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more

CLAIM OFFER

Midlands

Pets Q&A: Skunks, raccoons and foxes using yard as thoroughfare

August 13, 2021 4:00 AM

Home & Garden

Home prices in the US soar 23%, the fastest rate on record

Home & Garden

On Gardening: Augusta Lavender heliotrope tops must-have plant list for 2022

Family

Teen connects higher COVID-19 mortality rates for those with the sickle cell trait: ‘My true passion is using my love of numbers to help other people around the world’

Family

City University of New York to stop withholding student transcripts over unpaid bills

August 12, 2021 4:00 AM

Midlands

Pets Q&A: Cat has an obsession with licking her owner

August 12, 2021 4:00 AM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service