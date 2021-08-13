Get ready for Five Points’ annual Summer Sidewalk Sale event starting this Friday

Columbia’s largest sidewalk sale is back in Five Pointsstarting this Friday.

The Summer Sidewalk Sale, which lasts until Monday, Aug. 16, will coincide with the University of South Carolina’s move-in weekend, Katy Renfroe, manager of the Five Points Association, said in a press release.

“The Five Points Association wants to show students and their families that there is so much more to our village than just the nightlife scene,” Renfroe said in the release. “We have so many unique boutiques and amazing restaurants for students to visit throughout the school year that are affordable for their budget.”

The sale will include deals from popular local vendors and restaurants like Home Team BBQ and Pawleys Front Porch. Live music performances are lined up for every day of the event including music from The Water Kickers, Richard Hurteau and Miss Martina.

Metered parking is available for shoppers, and additional complimentary parking can be found at 2221 Devine St. Pay by Plate options are available at 727 Saluda Ave and 812 Pavillion Ave.

Vendors and deals

Loose Lucy’s

Extra 20% off clearance items

Live music in front of the store

2G’s Clothing Company

Annual Warehouse Sale - Save up to an additional 70% off, additional 50% off all jewelry, shoes and bedding

Carolina Barber Shop

Open Friday Until 6 p.m.

Special hours on Saturday from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m.

Free hot dogs on Saturday

Free gifts

Live shaving demos

Free hot towel shave for some patrons

Purchase a retail item and get $2 off your next visit

Home Team BBQ

Visit Cocky on Saturday, Aug. 14 from 6 p.m. until 7 p.m.

Limited-time dessert and specialty cocktails made specifically for the sale event

Good for the Sole Shoes

Take an additional 10% off spring clearance and new fall footwear

Complimentary flavored sparkling water

Shoppers are encouraged to enter for their chance to win one of two $50 gift cards

Corbeau

30% off select items

15% off new arrivals

Crowntown Cannabis (formerly Charlotte CBD Five Points)

20% off for any college student

Chance to win a $100 gift card for students who make a purchase

Gibson’s

25% off all summer items

Revente

Select summer items up to 75% off

Sid & Nancy

Select summer items up to 75% off

Pawleys Front Porch

Deals on Pawleys Punch, Pawleys Refreshing Slushies, Bloody Mary’s, mimosas and more

Vestique

10% off one item, 15% off two items or 20% off three+ items

Coastal Carolina National Bank

Get $50 when you open a new “Simply Free Checking” account - Students at the University of South Carolina Only