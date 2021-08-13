Living
Get ready for Five Points’ annual Summer Sidewalk Sale event starting this Friday
Columbia’s largest sidewalk sale is back in Five Pointsstarting this Friday.
The Summer Sidewalk Sale, which lasts until Monday, Aug. 16, will coincide with the University of South Carolina’s move-in weekend, Katy Renfroe, manager of the Five Points Association, said in a press release.
“The Five Points Association wants to show students and their families that there is so much more to our village than just the nightlife scene,” Renfroe said in the release. “We have so many unique boutiques and amazing restaurants for students to visit throughout the school year that are affordable for their budget.”
The sale will include deals from popular local vendors and restaurants like Home Team BBQ and Pawleys Front Porch. Live music performances are lined up for every day of the event including music from The Water Kickers, Richard Hurteau and Miss Martina.
Metered parking is available for shoppers, and additional complimentary parking can be found at 2221 Devine St. Pay by Plate options are available at 727 Saluda Ave and 812 Pavillion Ave.
Vendors and deals
Loose Lucy’s
- Extra 20% off clearance items
- Live music in front of the store
2G’s Clothing Company
- Annual Warehouse Sale - Save up to an additional 70% off, additional 50% off all jewelry, shoes and bedding
Carolina Barber Shop
- Open Friday Until 6 p.m.
- Special hours on Saturday from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m.
- Free hot dogs on Saturday
- Free gifts
- Live shaving demos
- Free hot towel shave for some patrons
- Purchase a retail item and get $2 off your next visit
Home Team BBQ
- Visit Cocky on Saturday, Aug. 14 from 6 p.m. until 7 p.m.
- Limited-time dessert and specialty cocktails made specifically for the sale event
Good for the Sole Shoes
- Take an additional 10% off spring clearance and new fall footwear
- Complimentary flavored sparkling water
- Shoppers are encouraged to enter for their chance to win one of two $50 gift cards
Corbeau
- 30% off select items
- 15% off new arrivals
Crowntown Cannabis (formerly Charlotte CBD Five Points)
- 20% off for any college student
- Chance to win a $100 gift card for students who make a purchase
Gibson’s
- 25% off all summer items
Revente
- Select summer items up to 75% off
Sid & Nancy
- Select summer items up to 75% off
Pawleys Front Porch
- Deals on Pawleys Punch, Pawleys Refreshing Slushies, Bloody Mary’s, mimosas and more
Vestique
- 10% off one item, 15% off two items or 20% off three+ items
Coastal Carolina National Bank
- Get $50 when you open a new “Simply Free Checking” account - Students at the University of South Carolina Only
