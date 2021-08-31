Find out which SC boat ramps are having courtesy boat inspections Labor Day weekend

The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources will have officers from its Law Enforcement Division at select public boat landings around the state during Labor Day weekend to conduct voluntary boat inspections.

The officers will check safety equipment and motor registration ahead of boat launching at ramps, the department said in a press release. These inspections are voluntary, according to the press release, and are not required for boaters who wish to use the boat ramps for launching.

If your boat does not pass inspection, officers will not issue you a ticket. Boaters can instead fix the problem before launching.

On Saturday, officers will be in Beaufort, Charleston, Clarendon and Oconee counties from 10 a.m. until noon. They will be out again on Sunday in Anderson, Fairfield, Georgetown, Horry, Lexington and York counties.

Saturday

Today’s top headlines Sign up for the PM Newsletter and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Officers will be available to inspect boats at the Battery Creek Landing in Beaufort.

In Charleston County, boaters can get their watercraft inspected at the Buck Hall Landing and the Wappoo Cut Landing.

Boaters at the three-lane C. Alex Harvin III Landing can ask officers to inspect their onboard safety equipment before launching on Lake Marion.

Officers will be inspecting boats at the South Cove Boat Ramp on Lake Keowee in Oconee County.

Sunday

$2 for 2 months Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more CLAIM OFFER

Officers will be in Anderson County at the two-lane River Forks Boat Ramp near Lake Hartwell from 2 p.m. until 4 p.m.

Officers will be at the Lake Wateree State Park landing in Fairfield County from 10 a.m. until noon.

From 10 a.m. until noon, boaters can have their watercraft inspected by officers at the East Bay Street Park three-lane ramp in Georgetown County.

Officers will be at the Interchange Boating Facility, also known as the Bass Pro Shop Landing, near Highway 22 and Highway 17 in Horry County from 10 a.m. until noon.

In Lexington County, officers will inspect boats at the Lake Murray Dam boat ramp from 10 a.m. to noon.

Officers will be at the three-lane boat ramp in Ebenezar Park on Lake Wylie from 10 a.m. until noon.

The officers will also be available to give water safety tips and answer questions, the department said in the press release.