Thai restaurant opens in former fire department headquarters in Columbia

Kao Thai Cuisine opened in the former Columbia Fire Department Headquarters at 1001 Senate St. in Columbia's Vista district on Monday.
Bangkok native Gai Wilson's goal for Kao Thai Cuisine is to bring authentic Thai culture and cuisine to Columbia; and to focus on the diversity of Thai food and make it more approachable.
The new restaurant's menu features classic Thai street food and dishes, such as pad thai and pad see ew, and a selection of curries. There is also "The Token Tofu Dish" on the menu, described as seasonal vegetables and tofu stir fried in a special brown house sauce with a touch of sesame oil and cooking wine.
This is the first of three businesses planned to open in the former firehouse in 2018. Wilson also owns Tamarind restaurant in Asheville N.C.
Kao Thai Cuisine is open for lunch 11:30 a.m.-3 p.m. Monday through Friday, dinner 5-10 p.m. Monday through Thursday, until 11 p.m. on Friday and from 11:30 a.m.-11 p.m. on Saturday. The restaurant is closed on Sunday.
