Shrimp cocktails? Smoked brisket? On the menu at new restaurant near Lake Murray

By Susan Ardis

smardis@thestate.com

July 06, 2018 01:39 PM

Columbia, SC

Here's one more reason why you should explore the area around Lake Murray for your dining needs — Michael Fusco is opening a new restaurant, d.w. Fusco's, at 2914 Dreher Shoals Road.

The official opening date is July 12, but Fusco has been holding a series of soft opening dinners since July 5.

Named after Michael's late brother David, d.w. Fusco's is located next door to Fusco's Market, a neighborhood market featuring fresh cut meats, imported cheeses, desserts and local fresh produce. The Market will continue to serve lunch and, for the time being, d.w. Fusco's will be a dinner only restaurant.

The dinner menu features some signature Italian dishes with pasta and custom pizzas, and what Fusco calls old school menu items such as shrimp cocktail, bone-in ribeye, and house-smoked brisket. The restaurant features a bar — the John Bailey Whiskey Bar is named after a close friend of Michael's — a covered patio, and a bocce court for those who like to have a little competitive fun before food.

Michael Fusco started out in the restaurant business almost 20 years ago as the owner/operator of Restaurant at Cinnamon Hill. The Irmo native then went on to open Restaurant One, Two, Three, and The Rhino Room in Columbia's Vista district.

After a decade as the executive chef for Agape Senior, in charge of menu development, culinary training and management, Fusco opened Michael's Cafe & Catering on Main Street in Columbia in 2014.

d.w. Fusco's will be open for dinner 4-9 p.m. Monday through Wednesday, and 4-10 p.m. Thursday through Saturday, closed Sunday, through mid-August. Fusco plans to add a Sunday brunch in the fall.

