Beer companies send cases — of water — to help hurricane victims in the Carolinas

Some of the nation’s largest beer makers are trying to help those affected by Hurricane Florence in the Carolinas, and have shipped thousands of cases — of water.

Anheuser-Busch, which brews Budweiser and other beers announced Wednesday it sent six truckloads of emergency canned drinking water to North Carolina, South Carolina, and Virginia, according to a news release.

That’s more than 300,000 cans of water that will be donated to American Red Cross and the South Carolina National Guard, which will “distribute the water to those in need,” per Anheuser-Busch.

The brewer did the same thing in 2017, when is sent more than 155,000 cans to support flood-damaged communities in Houston following Hurricane Harvey, McClatchy reported.

Anheuser-Busch is not the only beer company donating cans of drinking water to those affected by Hurricane Florence.

MillerCoors is is donating 200,000 cans of water, thedenverchannel.com reported. Like Anheuser-Busch, this is not the first time MillerCoors has donated water in a time of need, with the TV station reporting MillerCoors provided 550,000 cans of water last year in the aftermath of hurricanes Harvey, Irma and Maria.

“The American Red Cross and Anheuser-Busch have worked together for over three decades to help provide clean, safe drinking water for communities hit by natural disasters, totaling more than 79 million cans of water to help people in need,” Cliff Holtz, chief operating officer at the American Red Cross, said in a news release.

Although smaller companies don’t have the history or scope of water donations that the giant beer brewers have, it isn’t stopping them from stepping up to help the Carolinas.

A Charlotte beer maker, Blue Blaze Brewing, is “filling their tanks with fresh, filtered water,” according to WNCN, which reported the water is available to community members in need.

A Durham craft beer operation is also offering water to the community. The News & Observer reported that Fullsteam brewing has offered to fill any containers brought to it with filtered water.

“We hope this water donation provides some relief and comfort to residents and first responders in Hurricane Florence’s path,” said Karina Diehl, MillerCoors Senior Director for National Community Affairs.