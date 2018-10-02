Chik-fil-A is giving away free food again. Here’s how to get it.

In September, customers who used the Chick-fil-A mobile app were entitled to get free chicken nuggets.

Although that deal has expired, customers in North Carolina have another shot at free food in October from the fast food restaurant known for its chicken sandwiches.

For this promotion, customers in the Greater Triangle Area will have the opportunity to get a free chicken biscuit, according to a Facebook post. Customers in the Charlotte area have the chance to get a free four-count Chick-n-Mini, another Facebook post reported.

In order to qualify for the free food, all that is required is “creating or log in to your Chick-fil-A One account through the app or online.”

This promotion will run through Oct. 31, according to the Facebook post. There is a limit of one per person.

Because of the popularity of the free chicken biscuit, Chick-fil-A has reported on Facebook that it could take up to 72 hours after using the app to redeem the offer.

“We want to thank the millions of customers who have joined Chick-fil-A One on our mobile app, and this is just a small way to show our appreciation for dining with us,” senior lead of the Chick-fil-A One Membership program Kaitlyn White said in September at the time of the free chicken nuggets offer.

This is part of the fast food chain’s plan to push its Chick‑fil‑A One product. It has gotten rid of some other offers in an effort to promote Chick-fil-A One, including the popular Cow Calendar.

In July The State reported that after 20 years of the Cow Calendar, in 2019 Chick-fil-A is discontinuing the product that entitled customers to a free menu item each month.