Halls Chophouse will open its much-anticipated Columbia restaurant in less than two months.

The Charleston-based steakhouse announced it plans to open Dec. 3, 2018, at the corner of Main and Gervais streets downtown, across the street from the S.C. State House.

Halls takes over the 1221 Main St. space formerly occupied by the upscale Oak Table restaurant, which closed in June.

Halls has restaurants in Charleston and Greenville, and one is planned in Summerville.

Set your calendars... we will open our doors on December 3rd! What will your first meal be with us? #HallsCola #RealColumbiaSC pic.twitter.com/LJaI2vaXQJ — hallscolumbia (@hallscolumbia) October 4, 2018