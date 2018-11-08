Drink lots of beer, dance a little, help renovate Lexington’s oldest park

If you like brews, music and preserving green spaces, you just found your Friday night plans. The Town of Lexington is set to host Hops and Harvest, a beer and music festival to benefit the renovation of Virginia Hylton Park, the oldest park in the town.
From 6 to 10 p.m at the Icehouse Amphitheater, you can crack open cold ones from local breweries and listen to live music from local artist Trent Jeffcoat. Beers from more than 20 local spots will be available with the cost of entry:
- Appalachian Mountain
- Birdsong
- Bold Rock
- Brewery 85
- Catawba
- Columbia Craft
- Conquest
- Cooper River
- CottonTown Brew Lab
- Hi Wire
- Holy CIty
- Island Coastal
- NoDa
- Palmetto
- Pawleys Island
- Snafu
- Southern Barrel
- Sugar Creek
- Swamp Cabbage
- Wicked Weed
Festival benefits will be used to give Virginia Hylton Park a facelift.
The plan is to enlarge the park from 6 to 9 acres, bring back a koi fish pond, install art made by community members and add several “pocket parks,” subdivisions to appeal to different visitors — yogis, teenagers, picnic-goers.
Council is trying to avoid using tax dollars on the park renovation, council member Hazel Livingston said, instead relying on donations and fundraisers.
Tickets for Hops and Harvest are about $44 and include samples from the breweries. There will be local vendors selling food at the amphitheater, and a wine station for those who are not beer drinkers. The event is rain or shine, so consider packing a poncho (umbrellas not allowed).
