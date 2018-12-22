11 restaurants for great Chinese food in the Midlands

If there’s something most of us can bond over this holiday, it’s a love for good — or, you know, perfectly average — Chinese food.
Whether you’re planning to binge-watch Hallmark movies in your PJs with a steaming tray of fried rice or you’re going out for a Chinese turkey a la “A Christmas Story,” here’s a slew of options to get you started on your quest for the best local Chinese cuisine.
We’ve even noted which ones are open on Christmas Day.
This is by no means a comprehensive list of Chinese restaurants in the Midlands. Is there a great place we missed? Let us know! Email online@thestate.com and let us know why your favorite should be our favorite, too.
Tea Pot
Hot food served with attentive service. They deliver! All the classic Chinese dishes you crave, plus a few you didn’t even know you needed, including bean curd soup and Szechuan dumplings.
Open on Christmas.
www.teapot-columbia.com, (803) 796-5888
829 Knox Abbot Drive, Cayce
Jin Jin Chinese Restaurant
The crab rangoons are no joke — huge and crispy, no skimping on the crab. Spare beef ribs come drenched in a signature sauce. Try the lunch buffet for $6.25.
(803) 739-8888
469 Sunset Blvd., West Columbia
Main Moon
Don’t be put off by the humble exterior and decor. Main Moon’s approachable-but-delicious take on American Chinese food always satisfies. They don’t offer delivery, but orders are prepared with stunning speed if you call ahead for a take out order. Try the sweet n’ sour chicken.
Open on Christmas.
(803) 251-8990
2800 Rosewood Drive, Columbia
Egg Roll Chen
A standard for Chinese food fans in the Midlands. Huge portions, classics done well, including honey sesame chicken. Of course, you can’t miss the egg rolls, which are so divine one reviewer said Egg Roll Chen should consider putting up a “hot” sign akin to Krispy Kreme to alert the masses when a new batch is made.
www.eggrollchen.com, (803) 787-6820
715 Crowson Road, Columbia
Eggroll Station
Egg Roll Chen’s little brother is simple and unpretentious. Grab delicious, crispy egg rolls and be on your way with no fuss. PSA: This gem of a restaurant is cash only.
www.eggrollstation.com, (803) 791-4060
135 Sunset Blvd., West Columbia
Sun Ming
You’d be hard-pressed to find someone who wouldn’t recommend Sun Ming. Grab your favorites, but if you’re looking to ease off the fried-and-sauced meats, check out their vegetable dishes including Shanghai bok choi, bitter melon and various hot pot soups.
Open on Christmas.
www.sunmingrestaurant.com, (803) 732-4488
7509 St. Andrews Road, Irmo
China Garden
They’re proud of their food, and for a good reason. Check out the chicken wings, and the long list of weekday specials, which can feed you for under $6.
Open on Christmas.
www.chinagardensc.com, (803) 736-8585
7120 Parklane Road, Columbia
Chen’s Chinese Restaurant
People are really into Chen’s egg rolls, and Chen’s hits the right notes on all your classic takeout dishes, too. For a twist, try the bourbon chicken. They’ve got five locations around the Midlands.
(803) 699-6080; 9810 Two Notch Road, Columbia
(803) 788-2848; 9003 Two Notch Road, Columbia
(803) 808-0228; 4360 Augusta Road, Lexington — Open on Christmas
(803) 957-9999; 100 Cherokee Road, Lexington
(803) 563-5070; 2427 Charleston Highway, Cayce — Open on Christmas
M Kitchen
Asian fusion — also serves sushi! — with a more modern and sleek interior. Beautiful patio seating. Try the pork and zucchini dumplings or one of their specialty cocktails, like the peach jalapeno cocktail that comes topped with Prosecco.
www.yourmkitchen.com, (803) 764-0558
340 Columbiana Drive, Columbia
M Vista
If you like M Kitchen, you’ll like M Vista, and vice versa. You’ll get a similar vibe and similar flavors but with a slightly different menu and a downtown setting.
www.miyos.com, (803) 255-8878
701 Lady St. suite C, Columbia
Express China
It will take you ages to try the more than 100 items on the menu, which also includes a healthier diet menu with steamed meats and veggies. Order online and pick up your meal or have it delivered.
www.expresschinasc.com, (803) 779-2280
2025 Harden St., Columbia
