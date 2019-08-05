Rosewood neighborhood bar is shut for good

Submitted

A popular neighborhood bar in Rosewood has closed its doors.

The landlord for the Kraken Gastropub says the bar has moved out of the building at Rosewood Drive and South Holly Street. Scott Mechling says he’s searching for a new tenant.

“I hope we could do another neighborhood-type pub,” Mechling told The State.

Owner Aaron Klugh could not be reached for comment.

The bar and restaurant closed a couple weeks ago, leading to confusion about its status. One post in the Rosewood Neighbors Facebook group said the Kraken would soon reopen under a new name. But Mechling said the previous owner’s efforts to find a buyer were unsuccessful and for now, the space will remain vacant.

The Kraken opened in 2012 with a selection of Southeastern craft brews and a Southern cuisine menu. It closed for maintenance in July 2017, re-opening with new nightly specials in January 2018. Klugh also opened the Black Market Tavern on Devine Street in 2017.

