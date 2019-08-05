New restaurant with Congaree River view opens this week

9 new businesses and restaurants coming to Columbia Locals and tourists will have several new places to shop, dine and stay. Here are nine businesses opening soon in Columbia, S.C. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Locals and tourists will have several new places to shop, dine and stay. Here are nine businesses opening soon in Columbia, S.C.

A new West Columbia restaurant opens Tuesday touting views of the downtown Columbia skyline.

The Black Rooster will open its doors at 5 p.m., the restaurant announced on social media. The “Frenchish” restaurant boasts a rooftop bar at 201 Meeting St. facing the Gervais Street bridge and taking in most of the capital city’s iconic skyscrapers.

The restaurant is still developing its menu, and hosted an invitation-only “soft opening/training run” this weekend. The restaurant is part of the Brookland development that also includes apartments overlooking the Congaree riverwalk.

Columbia chef and restaurateur Kristian Niemi previously told The State that the Black Rooster is inspired by French brasseries and bistros, and previously held a pop up dinner at 701 Whaley. Niemi also owns the Bourbon whiskey bar and Cajun-Creole restaurant at 1214 N. Main St.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The State content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Listen to our daily briefing: