Columbia coffee shop is shutting its doors

A popular Rosewood Drive coffee shop is closing its doors at the end of next month.

The Local Buzz will close at the end of September, store owner Stephanie Griggs Bridgers said in a Facebook post.

The shop at the corner of South Shandon Street opened in 2015, inspired in part by Bridgers’ work with the Breakfast Club, a group for young people with autism and other special needs. She wanted a space for people across the community to be able to gather, Bridgers told The State three years ago.

Patrons can grab a regular cup of coffee or choose from a variety of specialty drinks, including blanca, a white chocolate mocha, or nitro, a cold-brewed coffee steeped in cold water for 24 hours, infused with nitrogen and poured like a draft stout.

The Local Buzz also serves breakfast items like bagels, toast and muffins, plus smoothies. It offers gluten-free and vegan items.

She said she hopes to turn the space over to another retailer, but anyone moving in would have to get a new lease from the landlord.

“If you are interested in a turn key opportunity for a space set up for coffee, sandwiches, ice cream, and pastries, beer and wine, and a retail market, please let us know,” Bridgers writes in the Facebook post.

“This super fun #coffeecafecommunity in the Rosewood Shandon area needs a special person to run it. This café was run as a mission. I am sad to let it go,” she said.