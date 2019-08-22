Did they close? No, familiar Columbia-area eatery has new name

9 new businesses and restaurants coming to Columbia Locals and tourists will have several new places to shop, dine and stay. Here are nine businesses opening soon in Columbia, S.C. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Locals and tourists will have several new places to shop, dine and stay. Here are nine businesses opening soon in Columbia, S.C.

Jason McDowell has heard from customers confused about the new name on his restaurant.

“People drive by like, ‘did they go out of business?’” McDowell said. “Then they go inside and everything is the same, and they’re like, ‘I’m confused.’”

McDowell is the long-time co-owner of J. Peter’s, a bar and grill with three locations in the Columbia area. Earlier this month, the eatery changed its signage to its new name, J.R. Cash’s.

After he bought out his business partner, Jonathan Peter Angell, earlier this year, McDowell decided to change the name from Angell’s to his three children — Jeff, Rhys and Cash.

The menu will stay the same, McDowell wants to stress. It will continue to serve its prime rib sandwich and its signature salads. But regular customers might notice more nightly specials, McDowell said, and he’s bringing back the early bird special weeknights from 3 to 6 p.m.

J.R. Cash’s has locations at 2005 N. Beltline Blvd. in Forest Acres, at 111 Sparkleberry Crossing in northeast Richland County, and at 502 Old Lexington Highway in Chapin. The former J. Peter’s in Mount Holly, N.C., has also changed its name to J.R. Cash’s.

