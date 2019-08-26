SC meat cutters have chance to chop off $20,000 prize. Here’s how to watch

Getty Images/EyeEm

South Carolina meat-cutters will compete Tuesday for a shot at a $20,000 national prize, braving the cold at a Columbia-area ice rink in the process.

Sixteen professional meat-cutters from South Carolina and Georgia will show off their chops at Plex HiWire Family Fun & Sports Center in Irmo in the local qualifying round of a national meat-cutting challenge sponsored by Texas Roadhouse, according to a release from the company.

Each cutter will be timed as they slice up 25 to 30 pounds of beef, consisting of one sirloin, one filet and one ribeye. The winner will be the cutter who produces the most steaks with the highest-quality cut of meat in the least amount of time.

To ensure the best cuts, the meat-cutters will ply their trade beside the sports center’s ice rink, keeping the working temperature around 38 degrees — equivalent to a steakhouse meat locker.

Two challengers will advance to the national semi-finals in Nashville next March, with the national champion being awarded a $20,000 grand prize.

Members of the public can view the competition from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Tuesday.

