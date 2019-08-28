Seafood place that started in a parking lot opens Columbia location

9 new businesses and restaurants coming to Columbia Locals and tourists will have several new places to shop, dine and stay. Here are nine businesses opening soon in Columbia, S.C. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Locals and tourists will have several new places to shop, dine and stay. Here are nine businesses opening soon in Columbia, S.C.

After getting their start in a church parking lot, a Charlotte-based seafood restaurant is opening another location in Columbia.

The Seafood Connection opened this month at 1072 Lake Murray Boulevard.

It’s the second location for the restaurant after its North Carolina location, known for its Lowcountry boil and its “secret spice.”

Owner Jamie Walker got his start cooking with his cousin, who runs his own crab house in Walker’s native Savannah. He then started serving his crab and shrimp at a pop-up in a church parking lot in Charlotte. Pretty soon, he was drawing 1,500 people to the space in a week, the Charlotte Observer reported in 2016.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The State content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

The restaurant’s signature dish is its shrimp and crab combo plate with potatoes, corn and sausage. They also offer lobster and crawfish dishes, plus some non-seafood dishes like chicken and pasta for those without a taste for shellfish.

The restaurant is open Tuesday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. and 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday. Even with more stable hours than the parking lot pop-ups, you can still order online ahead of time on the restaurant’s website.

Listen to our daily briefing: