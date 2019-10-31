This Vista bar is shutting down, but the beer will still flow at another Midlands location

The Casual Pint is dead. Long live the Casual Pint.

The craft brew place in the Vista has announced on social media it’s closing its doors. The taps will flow for the last time at its 807 Gervais St. location on Saturday, the bar said in a Facebook post.

But the bar isn’t going far. The Casual Pint says it will continue to operate its Lexington location on Saluda Springs Road off Sunset Boulevard.

The bar is part of a chain of businesses that pitches itself as a coffee shop for beer lovers. It combines craft beer on tap with the option to buy mix-a-six six packs, growlers and kegs. The location in Columbia’s Vista district opened in the spring of 2016, with the Lexington location opening in 2017. A planned third location in the Midlands was never announced.

After this weekend, the Lexington bar will be the only Casual Pint in South Carolina. The chain also has Casual Pint locations in Asheville, Chapel Hill and Charlotte in North Carolina.

