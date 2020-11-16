Forgoing the traditional family dinner? Here are Columbia restaurants open on Thanksgiving

Thanksgiving may look a little different this year, but local Columbia eateries are here to make the day easier.

More than 40 restaurants will be open at some point on Thanksgiving Day.

Bobby Williams, the owner of 15 Lizard’s Thicket restaurants, said Thanksgiving is normally the restaurants’ second busiest day of the year, behind New Year’s. Lizard’s Thicket is famous for its southern cooking and normally receives takeout orders for pans of side dishes to top Thanksgiving tables.

“Right now we’re not seeing the orders like we normally would have seen, so you know, I think they are asking people to limit family gatherings,” said Williams.

Williams said he even ordered more ovens after Thanksgiving last year to keep up with the demand for the holiday, but this year he doesn’t need them.

Black Friday is a busy morning as well for Lizard’s Thicket restaurants because people stop by after shopping. This year, many retailers are moving Black Friday sales online or are spreading them out through the month, so Williams does not anticipate those diners to visit.

While orders are low, Williams said he doesn’t know if that will mean more people will dine in on Thanksgiving Day.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released safety guidance for celebrating Thanksgiving in order to limit the spread of COVID. Tips include celebrating with only people in your household, social distancing, wearing masks when not eating and using single-serve dishes and utensils.

These are restaurants that will be open in and around Columbia on Thanksgiving Day.

British Bulldog Pub — 4 p.m.-9 p.m.

1220 Bower Parkway, Columbia

California Dreaming — 10:30 a.m.-6 p.m.; reservations and pre-order dinners available

401 S. Main St., Columbia

Carolina Ale House — 11 a.m.-3 p.m.

708 Lady St. and 277 Columbiana Drive, Columbia

Cola’s Restaurant — noon- 9 p.m.

1215 Assembly St, Columbia

Cowboy Brazilian Steakhouse — 11:30 a.m.-3 p.m.; reservations only

1508 Main St., Columbia

Cracker Barrel — 7 a.m.-9 p.m.

2208 Bush River Road, Columbia; 2300 Legrand Road, Columbia; 1140 Kinley Road, Irmo; 253 Forum Drive, Columbia

Fatz Cafe — 11 a.m.- 10 p.m.

942 East Main St., Lexington

Good Life Cafe-- 8 a.m.- 3 p.m.

1614 Main St., Columbia

Halls Chophouse — 10:30 a.m. -7:15 p.m.; walk-ins accepted

1221 Main St., Suite 150, Columbia

Hampton Street Vineyard -- noon- 8 p.m.

1207 Hampton Street, Columbia

Lizard’s Thicket — 7 a.m.-7 p.m.

14 locations

Old Mill Brewpub — 11 a.m.-4 p.m.; reservations preferred (last reservation at 3 p.m.)

711 East Main St., Lexington

Rioz Brazilian Steakhouse — noon- 8 p.m., reservations available

410 Columbiana Drive, Columbia

Ruby Tuesday — 11 a.m.- 9 p.m.

5464 Sunset Blvd., Lexington; 2504 Augusta Road, West Columbia; 7490 Garners Ferry Road, Columbia

Ruth’s Chris Steak House — noon- 9 p.m.

924-A Senate St., at the Hilton Hotel, Columbia

And of course, you can always count on Waffle House, IHOP and Denny’s, which have numerous locations around the Midlands.

Did we miss someone? Email reporter Laurryn Salem at lsalem@thestate.com.