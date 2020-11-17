Midlands chefs will compete for a spot in the World Food Championship

The top chefs from around the Midlands could soon be competing against the best culinary artists from around the country.

Next March, Columbia will host a qualifier for the World Food Championship, giving local chefs a chance to show off their best work — and local patrons a one-stop shop to eat it.

In the end, the “Taste of Lake Murray” event will give out six “golden tickets” to area chefs to compete in the 2021 World Food Championship next fall. More than 20 local chefs and restaurants will be invited to compete in a series of culinary challenges to decide the area’s best.

The winners will go on to face off against other competitive cooks. Last year’s World Food Championship featured competitors from 42 states and 11 countries, and the ultimate champion received a $100,000 prize.

“This area continues to experience growth in the culinary scene and our regional tourism board wants to encourage and promote our food scene on a national scale through this partnership with WFC,” said Miriam Atria, president of the Capital City/Lake Murray Country Regional Tourism Board, which is hosting the event. “This event will allow us to focus and showcase our regional restaurants/chefs, who have suffered during this pandemic.”

Today’s top headlines Sign up for the PM Newsletter and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

The event will also raise money for the Lake Murray Fourth of July fireworks show.

Competitors will face off in 10 categories: Bacon, Barbecue, Burger, Chef, Dessert, Recipe, Sandwich, Seafood, Soup and Steak. Samples of each entry will be made available for an estimated 800 patrons at the event.

Taste of Lake Murray will take place March 4 at the DoubleTree Hotel on Bush River Road. More information can be found at LakeMurrayCountry.com.