Where can you find the best desserts around Columbia? We asked, you answered.

Carrot Cake by Ally & Eloise Bakeshop in Columbia.

Looking for a sweet treat for your holiday table, searching for a last-minute gift for foodie friends or just want to experience the sweetest spots in the Midlands? Local residents have some recommendations for you.

After surveying several local social media groups, The State generated this list of must-try dessert shops. Do you have a favorite, local dessert spot that did not make the list? Email reporter Laurryn Salem at lsalem@thestate.com with your favorites.

Here’s where to find some sugary goodness in your neighborhood:

Lexington

Cribb’s Sandwich and Sweet Shop, 108 D South Church St.

“You have not lived until you have the caramel cake from Cribb’s Sweet and sandwich shop. Their lemon fudge cookies are amazing as well,” said Facebook user Valerie S. from Lexington.

The Blended Bakery, 5076 Sunset Blvd.

“The Blended Bakery has some AMAZING desserts,” said Facebook user Kati H. from Lexington.

Irmo

Blue Flour Bakery, 7703 St. Andrews Road

“Sugar cookies, the apple strudel and lemon ginger honey something cookie,” said Facebook user Jazmine D. from Irmo.

Tres Leches Bakery, 6903 St. Andrews Road

“Tres Leches is the spot,” said Facebook user Micheal K. from Irmo.

Dulce de leche cake from Tres Leches Bakery. Tracy Glantz tglantz@thestate.com

West Columbia

Buttercream Dreams, 1230 C Avenue West

“She has amazing cupcakes in every flavor you can think of! My favorite is Maple Bacon by far,” said Facebook user Jamie O. from West Columbia.

Maple Bacon Cupcake by Buttercream Dreams. Jolene Bailey Jolene Bailey

Northeast Columbia

Tiffany’s Eats, Sweets, and Meeting Place, 9704 Two Notch Road

“They have a huge selection of sweets! I normally order a slice of cake or cupcake but I’m in love with the fireball gelato,” said Facebook user Celeste A. from West Columbia.

Downtown Columbia

Sweet Cream Company, 1627 Main St.

“Best Ice cream and it’s always different unique delicious flavors,” said Facebook user Brittany F. from Lexington.

Ally and Eloise Bakeshop, 1332 Main St. and 5209 Forest Drive

“I’ve tried everything from the carrot cake (I don’t like carrot cake but I love theirs), cookies, cupcakes, custom cakes, etc and the coffee is great too,” said Mike Y. from Lexington.

Kaminsky’s Dessert Cafe, 930 Gervais St.

Instagram user and USC student, Christine B. said,“This is SO basic, but Kaminsky’s,” has her favorite desserts in Columbia.

Carrot Cake by Ally & Eloise Bakeshop in Columbia. Aaron Moore Joshua Aaron Photography

Rosewood

Crust Bakehouse, 2701-B Rosewood Drive

“You think it’s ice cream? Wrong! It’s a cone full of cheesecake covered in chocolate,” said Twitter user and The State reporter Travis Bland.

Rosewood Dairy Bar, 3003 Rosewood Drive

“Kaminsky’s for their CARROT CAKE or Rosewood Dairy Bar for their ice cream,” said Instagram user Sara P., a former USC student from Virginia.