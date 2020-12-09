From Greek to Cuban food, 2 new restaurants open in Lexington

Just a few miles apart on Sunset Boulevard, two fast-casual, regional chain restaurants opened in Lexington on Monday, offering both Cuban and Greek food.

Showmars in Lexington opened its doors at 5318 Sunset Blvd. in the Hobby Lobby plaza.

“Greek American Southern is what we’re known for. So we have burgers, pita burgers, the world’s famous fish sandwich, world’s best flounder, we have gyros, and salads and soups,” said store manager Diana Carlson.

Showmars was founded in Charlotte, N.C., in 1982 and now has more than 30 locations in the Carolinas.

The Showmars in Lexington is the first location in the Midlands and is owned by Kostas Peroulas. Peroulas said he plans to open five more locations in the Midlands in the next three years, as reported by ColaDaily.

Showmars’ hours are Monday through Saturday 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Sundays 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Another new Lexington restaurant that opened Monday is Tropical Grille, down the street at 5449 Sunset Blvd.

Tropical Grille started in Greenville, S.C., and now has 10 locations offering fast-casual Cuban food. Menu items include rice bowls, sandwiches, wraps and tropical salads with the restaurant’s signature sauce options.

Tropical Grille’s slogan is, “We are your healthy alternative to fast food.”

Restaurant hours are 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Sundays.