For $500, you can get this pour of bourbon in Columbia and donate to an SC nonprofit

2013 FILE PH)TO-Pappy Van Winkle bourbons which Southern Spirits in Ft. Mill is getting ready to raffle off. Young professionals across Charlotte are clamoring for Pappy Van Winkle, the hyper-rare premium bourbon that has reinvigorated the spirit across the nation. Liquor stores across the region are having to go to great lengths to distribute its $200 and up bottles to avoid a free-for-all. dlaird@charlotteobserver.com

For one week only, you can buy a pour of Old Rip Van Winkle aged bourbon from Hall’s Chophouse as a donation to Happy Wheels.

The shot will set you back $500. All of the proceeds go towards Happy Wheels, a South Carolina non-profit that wheels carts of toys around children’s hospitals for kids to pick out a toy of their own, according to the restaurant’s Facebook page.

Included with the one-ounce-pour of bourbon is a Halls Glencairn glass and a chance to sign the collector’s case.

The bourbon will start at the Hall’s Chophouse in Charleston before moving to the Nexton location near Summerville, then Columbia and finally Greenville. Columbia residents have the opportunity to pour a glass between Dec. 22 and Dec. 28.

The specific bottle of Old Rip Van Winkle bourbon is 25 years old, which is what makes it so rare and expensive. Based in Kentucky, the whiskey distillery is more than 100 years old and releases a limited quantity of bottles for sale once a year, according to the company’s website.

Old Rip Van Winkle is hard to find because the distillery sells its limited quantity of bottles to wholesalers each year, who then determine which retailers will get them. Many whiskey-lovers join waiting lists and lottery systems to find the bottles between October and December.

A bottle of the bourbon that Hall’s will sell retails for a recommended price is $1,800, according to Whiskey Advocate.