Blaney’s Wings and Grill will open a new location in Columbia

Chicken wings cooked various ways. ogaines@charlotteobserver.com

Blaney’s Wings and Grill is opening its fourth location in the Midlands in January, according to owner Ken Gao.

The new restaurant will be located at 7358 Parklane Road, Columbia, in the old Albert’s Deli building near I-20. Albert’s Deli closed in February, but still has a location in the Bank of America plaza on Main Street in Columbia.

Blaney’s has locations in Lexington at 109 Old Chapin Road, in Elgin at 1244 Pine St. and in Columbia at 1320 Bush River Road.

The family-owned and operated business prides itself in its hand pattied burgers and fresh cut fries every day.

Gao opened the first Blaney’s restaurant in 2017. He is in the process of getting the alcohol license approved and hiring staff for the Blaney’s Wings and Grill on Parklane Road.

Today’s top headlines Sign up for the PM Newsletter and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

The restaurant hours will be Monday through Thursday from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., Friday and Saturday from 11 a.m. to 10:30 p.m. and Sunday’s from 12 p.m. to 9 p.m.