The Flying Biscuit Cafe will debut in Columbia, opening third S.C. location

The Flying Biscuit Cafe is an Atlanta-based restaurant franchise that will open in Columbia in late 2021 to serve Southern breakfast favorites.

There are Flying Biscuit Cafes in both Greenville and Charleston, S.C. John Robert Barth and Kevin White own the upcoming Columbia franchise and are still looking for a location in either downtown Columbia or Forest Acres, said White.

“The city of Columbia is growing drastically and is also home to the University of South Carolina,” shared Barth and White, who have both lived in the area for more than 10 years. “Although there are diners in the area, we think that people will really enjoy the variety and quality that comes with The Flying Biscuit Café.”

The Flying Biscuit Cafe serves a range of Southern breakfast foods with a twist, including its signature love cakes, oven fried green tomato BLT, chicken and waffles, organic oatmeal pancakes, shrimp and grits, “Not Your Mama’s” pimiento cheese sandwich, the very berry chicken salad and cocktails including bloody marys and mimosas.

Each franchise bakes almost 5,000 biscuits each week, according to flyingbiscuit.com.

Today’s top headlines Sign up for the PM Newsletter and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

The restaurant chain said in November that it plans to open 26 restaurants around the Southeast by the end of 2021.

A USC alumnus, Daryl Dollinger, is the president of the 27-year-old restaurant chain and has worked to promote brands like Moe’s Southwest Grill, Planet Smoothie, Mama Fu’s Asian House, Doc Green’s Gourmet Grill, Boneheads Seafood and Monkey Joe’s Party and Play.