Here’s where to find Chinese takeout in the Midlands on Christmas, or any day

Does this Christmas during the pandemic look like no other for you and your family? It’s no better time to jump on the quirky holiday tradition of takeout Chinese dinner.

Whether you’re planning to binge-watch Hallmark movies in your PJs with a steaming tray of fried rice or you’re going out for a Chinese turkey a la “A Christmas Story,” here’s a slew of options to get you started on your quest for the best Chinese cuisine in Columbia and Lexington.

We’ve even noted which ones are open on Christmas Day.

This is by no means a comprehensive list of Chinese restaurants in the Midlands. Is there a great place we missed? Let us know! Email lsalem@thestate.com and tell us know why your favorite should be our favorite, too.

Tea Pot

All the classic Chinese dishes you crave, plus a few you didn’t even know you needed, including bean curd soup and spicy Szechuan dumplings. Plus, they deliver!

Open on Christmas.

www.teapot-columbia.com, (803) 796-5888

829 Knox Abbot Drive, Cayce

Jin Jin Chinese Restaurant

The crab rangoons are no joke — huge and crispy, no skimping on the crab. Spare beef ribs come drenched in a signature sauce. Try the lunch buffet for $6.25.

Open on Christmas.

(803) 739-8888

469 Sunset Blvd., West Columbia

Main Moon

Don’t be put off by the humble exterior and decor. Main Moon’s approachable-but-delicious take on American Chinese food always satisfies. Try the sweet n’ sour chicken.

Open on Christmas.

(803) 251-8990

2800 Rosewood Drive, Columbia

Eggroll Station

Egg Roll Chen’s little brother is simple and unpretentious. Grab delicious, crispy egg rolls and be on your way with no fuss. PSA: This gem of a restaurant accepts only cash.

www.eggrollstation.com, (803) 791-4060

135 Sunset Blvd., West Columbia

Sun Ming

You’d be hard-pressed to find someone who wouldn’t recommend Sun Ming. Grab your favorites, but if you’re looking to ease off the fried-and-sauced meats, check out the vegetable dishes, including Shanghai bok choy, bitter melon and various hot pot soups.

Open on Christmas.

www.sunmingrestaurant.com, (803) 732-4488

7509 St. Andrews Road, Irmo

China Garden

They’re proud of their food, and for a good reason. Check out the chicken wings and the long list of lunch specials, which can feed you for under $7.

Open on Christmas.

www.chinagardensc.com, (803) 736-8585

7120 Parklane Road, Columbia

Chen’s Chinese Restaurant

People are really into Chen’s egg rolls, and Chen’s hits the right notes on all your classic takeout dishes, too. For a twist, try the bourbon chicken. They’ve got five locations around the Midlands.

www.chenschinese.webs.com

(803) 699-6080; 9810 Two Notch Road, Columbia

(803) 788-2848; 9003 Two Notch Road, Columbia

(803) 808-0228; 4360 Augusta Road, Lexington — Open on Christmas from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.





(803) 957-9999; 100 Cherokee Road, Lexington

(803) 563-5070; 2427 Charleston Highway, Cayce — Open on Christmas

M Kitchen

Asian fusion — also serves sushi! — with a modern and sleek interior. Try the pork and zucchini dumplings or one of their specialty cocktails, like the peach jalapeno cocktail that comes topped with Prosecco.

Open on Christmas.

www.yourmkitchen.com, (803) 764-0558

340 Columbiana Drive, Columbia

M Vista

If you like M Kitchen, you’ll like M Vista, and vice versa. You’ll get a similar vibe and similar flavors but with a slightly different menu and a downtown setting. Both restaurants are owned by Michelle Wang and Rui Cao.

Open on Christmas.

www.miyos.com, (803) 255-8878

701 Lady St. suite C, Columbia

Express China

It will take you ages to try the more than 100 items on the menu, which also includes a healthier diet menu with steamed meats and veggies. Order online and pick up your meal or have it delivered.

Open on Christmas.

www.expresschinasc.com, (803) 779-2280

2025 Harden St., Columbia

Egg Roll Chen

A standard for Chinese food fans in the Midlands. Huge portions, classics done well, including honey sesame chicken. Of course, you can’t miss the egg rolls, which are so divine one reviewer said Egg Roll Chen should consider putting up a “hot” sign akin to Krispy Kreme to alert the masses when a new batch is made.

www.eggrollchen.com, (803) 787-6820

715 Crowson Road, Columbia

China Kitchen

Known for its fried chicken wing bags in addition to every traditional Chinese meal you can imagine, China Kitchen will not disappoint. Though it has an upscale decor inside the restaurant, China Kitchen will still deliver a fast meal for takeout.

Open on Christmas.

www.chinakitchenllc.com

(803) 254-7800, 2419 Forest Drive, Columbia

(803) 569-6626, 8602 A Farrow Road, Columbia

Best of China

Feed the whole family with one of the party trays from Best of China in West Columbia. You can get a catering tray of fried rice for $23 or sesame chicken for $32.

Open on Christmas.

www.bestofchinawestcolumbia.com, (803) 926-5858

1602 Airport Blvd., West Columbia