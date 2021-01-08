New chicken joint planned for Five Points by a familiar Columbia restaurateur

A new restaurant, 5 Points Chicken and Grill, is opening in the next few weeks at the corner of Gervais and Harden streets in Five Points.

The restaurant will feature chicken boxes, pizzas, sandwiches, salads, pasta and even seafood options for dine-in, takeout and delivery.

“The idea is to be a fast-food, not a junk food restaurant and serve our customers quickly while giving them a healthy dining experience,” said a post on the restaurant’s Facebook page.

According to co-owner Mahmoud Tagleby, the restaurant will open in less than two weeks, but there is not a specific date yet.

The restaurant is owned by three partners, one of whom is Mohammed Saadedden, the owner of the popular Columbia Mediterranean restaurant Noma Bistro by Al-Amir on the corner of Main Street and Confederate Avenue.

The new restaurant menu also will feature Mediterranean options like gyros and baklava combined with Southern foods like “country pasta” and banana pudding, and even Jamaican favorites like beef patties are available to order.

5 Points Chicken and Grill will be open from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily at 2020 Gervais St. in suite A.