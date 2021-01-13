Want a healthy milkshake for lunch? A nutritional drink store opens in the Vista

Stock image

Vista Nutrition opened at 504 Gervais St., Columbia, at the beginning of January with a huge menu of loaded tea flavors and healthy milkshakes.

The loaded teas at Vista Nutrition are 24 calories and sugar free. Different teas have different health benefits like metabolism boosting effects, digestion aid and Vitamin C.

Vista Nutrition’s milkshakes come in flavors like Captain Crunch, salted caramel cheesecake and brownie batter, yet all of the shakes are between 200 to 250 calories. The meal replacement milkshakes offer 24 to 27 grams of protein, low sugar, low carbs and 24 different vitamins and minerals, according to the company.

“We can always do our best to cater to your dietary restrictions, and make your shakes full of everything your body needs & nothing it doesn’t,” said a post on the company’s Facebook.

Hours of operation are 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. on weekdays, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Fridays and 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturdays, but the hours may shift and can be found on Vista Nutrition’s social media.

Lake Murray Nutrition and Downtown Nutrition Chapin are two similar smoothie bar restaurants in the Midlands.