Savage Craft Ale Works announces an opening date for the West Columbia brewery

Savage Craft Ale Works will open Jan. 30 in West Columbia, according to social media posts from the company Tuesday.

The brewery, located at 430 Center St. in West Columbia’s river district, has been in the works since 2018, and will finally open in what was once the Brookland Fire Station, City Hall and jail building.

The brewery will serve craft beers on draft, in cans, growlers, bottles and “crowlers”— a large can meant to preserve beer like a can, but have capacity similar to a growler — in the taproom. The beer list has not been released yet, but the brewery will serve cocktails, wine and beer.

The brewery will have three, distinct areas for customers to enjoy and be able to rent for private events.

“Soak in the views and a cocktail from the rooftop, grab a snack at the Jailhouse or enjoy live music from the beer garden,” the company’s website said.

“I’m excited that we have the opportunity to repurpose the original fire station, jail and city hall for use in the modern era,” West Columbia Mayor Bobby Horton said in a 2019 statement. “It will be an awesome addition to the entire redevelopment of the State Street and Meeting Street communities.”

The old jail was built in 1906, and the fire station and city hall building followed in 1925, according to the statement. Hood Construction and Studio 2LR in Columbia were responsible for remodeling the historic buildings.

The brewery will be family-friendly and pet-friendly, with a large, grassy area for dogs, according to the company website.